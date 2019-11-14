Artificial Intelligence is the big thing in the world of technology. From self-driving cars to automated robots to NPCs in our games to simple things like AI processing of images in our smartphones, Artificial Intelligence is now entrenched in our daily lives. And if you are looking to have a long future as a developer and get the highest paying jobs, you need to have the required skills to work in the AI field. Thankfully, there are tons of online courses that can not only get you started on AI but also help you become a professional AI developer. To make your life easier, we have listed the 10 best Artificial Intelligence courses online that can help you in your learning journey.

Best Artificial Intelligence Learning Courses in 2019

In this article, we have mentioned beginners, intermediate, and advanced Artificial Intelligence courses. So no matter where you are in your Artificial Intelligence learning journey, you will find a course on AI that will help you improve your skills. With that said, let’s dive into our best AI learning courses list, shall we?

1. Artificial Intelligence A-Z: Learn How to Build an AI

This course on Artificial Intelligence will teach you to combine the power of Data Science, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning to create powerful AI for real-world applications. This is a big course with 16.5 hours of video lectures, 17 articles, and 1 downloadable resource. Once you complete this course you will also get a “Certificate of Completion” which you can use in your next job hunting endeavor. Before you start this course, you should know that it requires you to have a basic knowledge of High School Mathematics and the Python language. If you don’t know Python, there are several courses on Python that can get you started.

What I love about this course is that it focuses on teaching you real-world application of AI. Going through this course you will build an AI, create a virtual self-driving car, understand the theory behind AI, make an AI to beat games, and more. Also, since this course is on Udemy, you can buy it once and have lifetime access for it. There’s no subscription pricing involved so it is quite light on your wallet. If you are thinking of starting the AI journey, this is the course you should check out. After all, it is one of the best if not the best Artificial Intelligence courses online.

Course Rating: 4.4 (Rated by 11,783 students)

Difficulty level: Beginner to Advanced (requires basic knowledge of Python and high school mathematics)

Buy Course on Udemy: Starting at $13.99

2. Artificial Intelligence Masterclass

Another great course to help you kick-start your AI learning journey is the “Artificial Intelligence Masterclass” on Udemy. In this course, you will learn to develop a powerful Artificial intelligence model based on a robust Hybrid Intelligence System. The course cover topics on fully-connected neural networks, recurrent neural networks, AutoEncoders and Variational AutoEncoders, evolution strategies, and more. To help you learn all these concepts, you get 12 hours of step-by-step video guide and the full roadmap which will help you build your own Hybrid AI Model from scratch.

The course also provides a toolkit and that you can use to build hybrid intelligent systems. You also get a “Certificate of Completion” which comes handy when hunting for a job. The course is great but before you take it you should know its basic requirements. You need to have a working knowledge of high school mathematics and previous coding experience. You don’t need to be an expert coder to start this course but this is also not meant for someone who is just starting to code. If you want to build hybrid intelligent systems, then this is one of the best online Artificial Intelligence courses that you can find right now.

Course Rating: 4.5 (Rated by 478 students)

Difficulty level: Intermediate to Advanced (requires basic knowledge of coding and high school mathematics)

Buy Course on Udemy: Starting at $13.99

3. The Beginner’s Guide to Artificial Intelligence in Unity

One of the biggest applications of AI is in games. From generating random maps and levels to creating interactive NPCs (Non-Playable Characters / Non-Player Characters), AI handles a large portion of our games today. If the gaming industry is where you want to apply your Artificial Intelligence skills then this is the course for you. The main purpose of this course is to provide you with a practical guide to program non-player characters for games. The course focuses on developing NPCs in the Unity engine which is a popular gaming engine used for developing games across multiple operating systems.

In this course, you will learn to design and code NPCs in C#. The course will give you a detailed explanation on the use of AI in games and teach you to implement AI-related Unity Asset plugins into existing projects. Finally, you will also learn to work with a variety of AI techniques for developing navigation and decision making abilities in NPCs. The course has 9 hours of video content with 12 articles and 62 downloadable materials. Like other Udemy courses, you can buy it once for lifetime access and will receive a “Certificate of Completion” after you are done with the course.

Course Rating: 4.2 (Rated by 1242 students)

Difficulty level: Intermediate to Advanced (Requires familiarity with C# and the Unity Game Development Engine)

Buy Course on Udemy: Starting at $13.99

4. Machine Learning by Stanford University

Stanford University is one of the top-most universities in the world and was ranked third in Times Higher Education ranking of universities across the globe. If that’s not enough, you should know that this course is taught by Andrew Ng who was the founder of Google’s deep learning research unit, Google Brain, Head of AI at Baidu, and is currently the CEO/Founder of Landing AI. The course on AI and ML that we are featuring is available completely online that means you don’t have to be physically present at the university to take classes. That also means that it is way cheaper than attending school. The course covers AI and ML from the basics to advanced level so you can get started with your Artificial Intelligence journey. It provides a broad introduction to machine learning, data mining, and statistical pattern recognition.

It’s a vast course with 56 hours of content that is spaced over 10 weeks. It starts with basic topics such as Linear Algebra, Linear Regression with Multiple Variables, Logistic Regression, and more and then move onto advanced lectures on Neural Networks, application of Machine Learning, Unsupervised Machine Learning, and more. Not only that, you also get graded assignments and quizzes that will help you go through this course and solve your doubts. Finally, you will also get an electronic certificate of completion from Stanford University which has its value. This is one of the best developed online courses on Artificial Intelligence and you should not ignore it.

Course Rating: 4.9 (Rated by more than 118,348 students)

Difficulty level: Advanced

Subscribe on Coursera: $49/month (financial aid available)

5. Machine Learning by Columbia University

If you want to take a university course like the one featured above but cannot afford to pay for it then you should take this Machine Learning course provide by the Artificial Intelligence faculty of Columbia University. The course is available on edX which provides university-level courses for free. You only have to pay if you want the certificate from University. If you just want to learn then the course is free which is great for users who don’t have that kind of cash. Talking about the course, it focuses on AI and ML models and methods and teaches you to apply them to real-world situations ranging from identifying trending news topics to building recommendation engines, ranking sports teams, and plotting the path of movie zombies.

The course takes 12 weeks to complete with 8-10 hours of work required every week. The topics include classification and regression, clustering methods, sequential models, matrix factorization, topic modeling and model selection, and more. The course focuses on both supervised and unsupervised learning techniques so you develop an all-around knowledge or Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. It’s one of the best courses on Artificial Intelligence online right now.

Course Rating: No course ratings available at edX

Difficulty level: Advanced

Enroll on edX: Free, $375 for Electronic Certificate from Columbia University

6. IBM AI Engineering Professional Certificate

Another good course on Artificial Intelligence comes from IBM, a company that has been at the forefront of AI innovation. After you have completed this course you will have a complete understating of Machine Learning and Deep Learning and you will be able to apply them in your professional projects. The course covers the fundamental concepts of Machine Learning and Deep Learning, including supervised and unsupervised learning. You will learn to use multiple ML and DL libraries such as SciPy, ScikitLearn, Keras, PyTorch, and Tensorflow and apply them to solve problems involving object recognition and Computer Vision, image and video processing, text analytics, and more.

One of my favorite things about this course is that it not only teaches you but also makes you apply the knowledge through a system of hands-on projects. You can use these projects to both build your skills and develop your portfolio which will help you during job hunting. You will also earn a certificate that will be recognized by various professional hiring partners that can help you land good jobs. If you want to work in the AI industry this is one of the best Artificial Intelligence courses online that you can take.

Course Rating: No Ratings Available

Difficulty level: Advanced

Subscribe on Coursera: $49/month (financial aid available)

7. Artificial Intelligence for Business

One of the lesser-known applications of Artificial Intelligence is in the field of business where it is used to optimize workflow and processes to enhance business operations and solve real-world problems. If that is what you are interested in then this is the online Artificial Intelligence course for you. Available on Udemy, the course comes with 15 hours of on-demand video lectures, 16 articles, and 1 downloadable resource to help you learn AI for Business. Once you buy it, you can access life allowing you to learn the course at your pace.

Talking about the course structure it starts with the basics of business optimization AI by teaching you how to build an optimization model powered by AI. Then you will learn to use Artificial Intelligence to improve various business processes such as maximizing efficiency, minimizing costs, maximizing revenue, implementing Deep-Q learning, and more. In the process, you will understand how to build an artificial brain and master the general AI framework. This is a great course on AI for anyone who is looking to introduce AI enhancements in their business.

Course Rating: 4.6 (Rated by 1,145 students)

Difficulty level: Beginner (requires basic knowledge of Python and high school mathematics)

Buy Course on Udemy: Starting at $11.39

8. Certificate in Artificial Intelligence by Microsoft

Microsoft is one of the leading companies that is pushing AI forward. It’s doing that by not only using and evolving AI in multiple fronts of its business but also by providing a complete course on AI which anyone can take to start their AI journey. This is a vast course that requires 2-4 months and in total 224-356 hours of effort. It is so vast because it’s not a single course but consists of 11 courses all of which combine will take you from AI novice to a professional AI developer.

The course starts by introducing you to Python for Data Sciences and then move onto topics such as Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Reinforcement Learning, Computer Vision and Image Analysis, Principles of Machine Learning and more. I love that there’s even a section on ethics of AI which is something many courses forget to include. After completion of the course, you will receive a certification course from Microsoft which you can use when applying for AI jobs. Overall, I find this to be one of the most complete online course on Artificial Intelligence.

Course Rating: No course ratings available at edX

Difficulty level: Advanced

Enroll on edX: Free (limited access) $980.10

9. Artificial Intelligence: Reinforcement Learning in Python

This course provides a complete guide to Artificial Intelligence and prepares you for Deep Reinforcement Learning with Stock Trading Applications. This is an advanced course and requires prior knowledge of Calculus, Probability, Markov Models, Gradient descent, Python, and more subjects. If you are a beginner do not buy this course. With that out of the way, let’s take a look at what this course has to offer, shall we?

Well, the course is quite short with only 9.5 half hours of video lectures. However, while the run-time is short, unpacking everything in the classes will take you a ton of time. In this course, you will learn to apply gradient-based supervised machine learning methods to reinforcement learning, understand reinforcement learning on a technical level, and implement 17 different reinforcement learning algorithms. if you want to get into reinforcement learning of AI, this is the course for you.

Course Rating: 4.6 (Rated by 5,528 students)

Difficulty level: Advanced

Buy Course on Udemy: Starting at $11.39

10. Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy

Another premier institute that is offering its Artificial Intelligence online course is MIT. Its “AI Implications for Business Strategy” course focuses on organizational and managerial implications of these technologies, rather than on their technical aspects. That means it’s not meant for developers rather for managers who want to pioneer the successful integration of AI in business. It is a 6-week online program (6-8 hours of work every week) that presents you with a foundational understanding of where we are today with AI and how we got here.

The course focuses on three prime AI technologies which include Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Robotics. As I mentioned before the program is meant for managers and high-level executives and aims to help them effectively analyze, articulate, and apply key AI management and leadership insights in their work. So, if you find yourself in a position of instituting AI in your business this is the course you should take. The only drawback of this course is that it’s quite costly at $3,200. If you can afford to buy it, you should check it out.

Course Rating: 4.8

Difficulty level: Beginner to Advanced

Enroll on MIT Website: $3200

Best Online AI Courses to Help You Learn

That ends our article on the best online courses on Artificial Intelligence. While I have tried my best to make this as beginner-friendly as possible, you will require a basic knowledge of coding (preferably Python) if you want to get started with AI. Artificial Intelligence is already dominating the core technology and its importance is only going to increase over time. So, check out these courses and select one to start your AI learning journey.