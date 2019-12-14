Popular Microsoft-owned professional social media platform LinkedIn released a report listing the emerging jobs of 2020 earlier this week. Topping the list are jobs based on Blockchain, AI, and JavaScript.

To consolidate this list, the company analyzed the public profiles of all LinkedIn members who had a full-time job in the country during the past five years. This data was then computed against the compound annual growth rate in each field and the share of hiring.

Jobs Required Skills Job Location Blockchain Developer Hyperledger, Solidity, Node.js, Smart Contract Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad Artificial Intelligence Specialist Machine Learning, Deep Learning, TensorFlow, Python, NLP Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad JavaScript Developer AngularJS, Node.js, React.js, React Native, MongoDB Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad Robotic Process Automation Consultant UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Process Automation, SQL Bengaluru, Mumbai Back-end Developer Node.js, MongoDB, JavaScript, Django, MySQL Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai Growth Manager Business Development, Team Management, Growth Strategies, Market Research, Marketing Strategy, Digital Marketing Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Noida Site Reliability Engineer Amazon Web Services, Ansible, Docker Products, Kubernetes, Jenkins Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad Customer Success Specialist Customer Relationship Management, Team Management, Customer Retention, Software as a Service, Account Management Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi Full Stack Engineer AngularJS, Node.js, JavaScript, React.js, MongoDB Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai Robotics Engineer Robotic Process Automation, UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, Robotics, SQL Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Chennai Cybersecurity Specialist Vulnerability Assessment, Security Information and Event Management, Penetration Testing, Information Security, Network Security Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurgaon Python Developer Django, Flask, MySQL, JavaScript, HTML Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad Digital Marketing Specialist MySQL, HTML, SEO, Google Ads, Social Media Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, Google Analytics Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi Front-end Engineer CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, HTML5, AngularJS Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai Lead Generation Specialist Market Research, Email Marketing, Customer Relationship Management, Business Development, Digital Marketing Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon

“This year’s Emerging Jobs report is a window to the changing landscape of the Indian economy. The country is seeing a rise in digital transactions, and therefore industries are ramping up investments in Blockchain,” said Ruchee Anand, Head of Talent Solutions and Learning Solutions – LinkedIn India.

From LinkedIn’s list, it is evident that jobs demanding soft skills are becoming more relevant and in-demand along with technical jobs. “Amidst this tech pool, it is particularly interesting to see soft skills like team management and customer retention feature on the list, which underscores the importance of human intervention at every level of digitization”, Ruchee Anand added.

Check out the entire report of LinkedIn here to know more insights like the things you need to know for each job position and relevant LinkedIn courses to improve your skills.

So, has your dream job made it to LinkedIn’s emerging jobs list? Tell us in the comments.