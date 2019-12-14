Popular Microsoft-owned professional social media platform LinkedIn released a report listing the emerging jobs of 2020 earlier this week. Topping the list are jobs based on Blockchain, AI, and JavaScript.

To consolidate this list, the company analyzed the public profiles of all LinkedIn members who had a full-time job in the country during the past five years. This data was then computed against the compound annual growth rate in each field and the share of hiring.

JobsRequired SkillsJob Location
Blockchain DeveloperHyperledger, Solidity, Node.js, Smart ContractBengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad
Artificial Intelligence SpecialistMachine Learning, Deep Learning, TensorFlow, Python, NLPBengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad
JavaScript DeveloperAngularJS, Node.js, React.js, React Native, MongoDBBengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad
Robotic Process Automation ConsultantUiPath, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Process Automation, SQLBengaluru, Mumbai
Back-end DeveloperNode.js, MongoDB, JavaScript, Django, MySQLBengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai
Growth ManagerBusiness Development, Team Management, Growth Strategies, Market Research, Marketing Strategy, Digital MarketingGurgaon, Bengaluru, Noida
Site Reliability EngineerAmazon Web Services, Ansible, Docker Products, Kubernetes, JenkinsBengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad
Customer Success SpecialistCustomer Relationship Management, Team Management, Customer Retention, Software as a Service, Account ManagementBengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi
Full Stack EngineerAngularJS, Node.js, JavaScript, React.js, MongoDBBengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai
Robotics EngineerRobotic Process Automation, UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, Robotics, SQLBengaluru, Gurgaon, Chennai
Cybersecurity SpecialistVulnerability Assessment, Security Information and Event Management, Penetration Testing, Information Security, Network SecurityBengaluru, Mumbai, Gurgaon
Python DeveloperDjango, Flask, MySQL, JavaScript, HTMLBengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad
Digital Marketing SpecialistMySQL, HTML, SEO, Google Ads, Social Media Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, Google AnalyticsMumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi
Front-end EngineerCSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, HTML5, AngularJSBengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai
Lead Generation SpecialistMarket Research, Email Marketing, Customer Relationship Management, Business Development, Digital MarketingBengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon

“This year’s Emerging Jobs report is a window to the changing landscape of the Indian economy. The country is seeing a rise in digital transactions, and therefore industries are ramping up investments in Blockchain,” said Ruchee Anand, Head of Talent Solutions and Learning Solutions – LinkedIn India.

From LinkedIn’s list, it is evident that jobs demanding soft skills are becoming more relevant and in-demand along with technical jobs. “Amidst this tech pool, it is particularly interesting to see soft skills like team management and customer retention feature on the list, which underscores the importance of human intervention at every level of digitization”, Ruchee Anand added.

Check out the entire report of LinkedIn here to know more insights like the things you need to know for each job position and relevant LinkedIn courses to improve your skills.

So, has your dream job made it to LinkedIn’s emerging jobs list? Tell us in the comments.