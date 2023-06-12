TCL T6G 4K QLED TV Launched in India; Check out the Details!

TCL has launched its new T6G TV series in India. The new range includes 4K QLED TVs that come with support for Google TV and Dolby Atmos, among other things at under Rs 60,000. Here’s a look at the price, features, and other details below.

TCL T6G Series: Specs and Features

The TCL T6G 4K TV range includes 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models. All of them have a QLED display with a bezel-less design. The models are equipped with AiPQ Engine 3.0 for an enhanced visual experience. There’s support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and MEMC, which can result in reduced motion display blur and screen tearing. The TV also has a 178-degree viewing angle.

Under-the-hood details include a 64-bit quad-core processor, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Connectivity-wise, there’s support for 3 HDMI ports (including HDMI 2.1 with ALLM and eARC), 2 USB ports, and a headphone jack. There are a couple of gaming-related features like AMD Free sync technology and Game Booster for various audio and visual settings while gaming.

The TCL T6G series can provide 30W audio output and the audio system support Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for virtualized 3D sound. Google TV includes access to the Google Play Store for apps and games (comes with built-in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more), Google Watchlist, Google Photos, and Google Kids.

You can also get access to Google Assistant and Alexa. Plus, there’s a Google Assistant-supported remote control with one-button quick access.

Price and Availability

The TCL T6G series is priced at Rs 38,990 (43-inch), Rs 46,990 (50-inch), and Rs 54,990 (55-inch) and will be available via Flipkart and Amazon. Although, the 50-inch model is exclusive to the former.

The company had announced a quiz and revealed some discounts of up to Rs 2,000 and bank offers of up to Rs 6,000 on both platforms. These can be availed of until June 15.