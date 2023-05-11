TCL C645 QLED TV Launched in India; Here Are the Details!

TCL has launched a new QLED Smart TV, the TCL C645 TV in India. This succeeds last year’s C635 TV and comes with 4K support, Google TV, and much more, starting at under Rs 50,000. Check out the features, price, and more details below.

TCL C645 QLED TV: Specs and Features

The TCL C645 TV comes in five screen sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. All models come with a bezel-less design and support 4K. The display also has a 93% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

The TV also supports TCL’s AiPQ Engine 3.0 algorithm for enhanced picture quality. It is TÜV Rheinland-certified too.There are a few gaming-focused features like the 120Hz Game Accelerator for a high refresh rate and low latency, MEMC, ALLM, and AMD FreeSync technology.

Google TV OS enables access to Google Watchlist, Google Photos, Google Assistant, and thousands of apps via the Google Play Store. The TCL C645 also gets the TCL Home functionality for the company’s smart home device control.

For the audio, there are two 10W speakers with Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Decoding, and DTS Virtual:X support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0, and RJ45. Additional details include hands-free voice control, a dedicated Game Center, and more.

Price and Availability

The TCL C645 QLED TV retails at Rs 40,990 (43-inch model), Rs 48,990 (45-inch model), Rs 56,990 (50-inch model), and Rs 79,990 (65-inch model). There’s no word on the price of the 75-inch model. It can be bought via the company’s website, Croma, Reliance Digital, and more retail stores.

There’s a pre-book offer, which is going on until May 16. This can help you get a free soundbar worth Rs 9,990 upon purchase via Reliance Digital and Croma. A 10% cashback on leading banks is also available.