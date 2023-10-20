TCL Announces New QD Mini LED and 4K TVs in India

TCL has expanded its portfolio with two new Smart TVs in India. There’s the new C755 QD Mini LED TV and the P745 4K TV, both coming with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and Google TV support as a few highlights. Here’s a look at the price, features, and more.

TCL C755 and P745 TVs: Specs and Features

The TCL C755 QD Mini LED TV has a sleek design and comes in various screen sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch and has support for a 144Hz variable refresh rate, a 4K resolution, HDR10+, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and Dolby Vision IQ. The display is also IMAX Enhanced.

The audio department includes two 10W speakers supporting Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD+DTS Virtual X. The Mini LED TV has an AiPQ PROCESSOR 3.0 and comes with the Game Master 2.0 feature. It runs Google TV and allows access to thousands of apps and Google Assistant. It also supports Miracast and AirPlay 2. The C755 TV has various I/O ports like HDMI 1.4, HDMI 2.0, HDMI 2.1, HDCP1.4, and HDCP2.2. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

TCL P745 4K TV

The TCL P745 4K UHD TV also has multiple screen size options going up to 98 inches and comes with a bezel-less design. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and 450 nits of brightness. There’s support for the AiPQ PROCESSOR 3.0 and Game Master 2.0.

The Smart TV also includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X, and runs Google TV with inbuilt Google Assistant. It also comes with hands-free voice control, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and more.

Price and Availability

The TCL C755 Mini LED TV starts at Rs 89,990 and goes up to Rs 4,99,990. The P745 4K TV is priced at around Rs 3,09,990. Both will be available via Croma, Reliance Digital, and leading stores. The company will also offer pre-launch discounts. However, there’s no word on when these will be available for purchase.