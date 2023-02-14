TCL Launches New S TV Series with Google and Android TV in India

TCL has introduced the new S series of TVs in India. The series consists of three TVs and comes with support for Google and Android TV, Dolby Audio, and more, all available at under Rs 20,000. Have a look at the details below.

TCL S TV Series: Specs and Features

There are three TVs as part of the new TCL S series, the TCL S5400, the TCL S5400A, and the TCL S5403A. All three of them have a compact and lightweight design and come with a 32-inch bezel-less display. The screen supports 1.07 billion colors.

The S5400 supports a Full HD screen resolution while the S5400A and the S5403A are HD-ready. There’s also support for the micro-dimming feature, which analyses content in 2,304 areas and adjusts the brightness and darkness accordingly.

TCL S5400A

The S5400 also supports Google TV, which brings the Google Watchlist, Google Kids space, and built-in Chromecast. The other two models run Android 11 TV for access to Google Play Games, the Google Play Store, and over 7,000 apps and 7,00,ooo movies and shows. They also come with the inbuilt Chromecast functionality. There’s a Google Assistant-supported remote control too that comes with all three TVs.

The TCL S5400 is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor and has There’s 16GB of storage and 1.5GB of RAM. The TCL S5400A and the S5403A also come with a quad-core processor, along with a G31MP2 GPU. It has lesser 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

There’s a 24W audio system with support for Dolby Audio for a surround sound experience. There are different modes to try too like Standard, Dynamic, Music, Movie, Voice, Game, and Sports. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, 2 HDMI ports, and a USB 2.0 port.

Price and Availability

The TCL S5400 TV is priced at Rs 15,990, while the TCL S5400A and the S5403A retail at Rs 13,490 and Rs 13,990, respectively. The S5400 model will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores.

Buy TCL S5400 via Amazon and Flipkart

The S5400A can be bought via Amazon and Flipkart. The S5403A can be bought via offline stores. Both offer up to 10% instant cashback.

Buy TCL S5400A via Amazon and Flipkart