Tata Is Working on the ‘Biggest’ iPhone Factory in Tamil Nadu: Report

Tata Group, the massive Indian conglomerate, is looking to strengthen its ties with Apple, helping them expand their manufacturing operations in the country. The latest report (via Bloomberg) has detailed Tata and Apple’s plans, which reveal that India’s biggest factory for iPhone production is being constructed by Tata in Tamil Nadu.

Tata is reportedly taking an aggressive approach to expand Apple’s operations in India. Increased production of iPhone cases and more retail outlets of Apple are also in the works. The new Tamil Nadu-based iPhone plant is said to be yet another step in the diversification of iPhone production. Previously, iPhone manufacturing was mostly happening through plants in China.

The new iPhone factory in Tamil Nadu is said to be ‘the biggest’ yet, marking a key moment between Apple and Tata Group’s strategic partnership. The new assembly plant is expected to receive various government subsidies. Ever since the introduction of Production-Linked Incentives (PLIs), major suppliers have increased their adoption rate too.

Reportedly, Apple along with its suppliers intends to manufacture over 50 million iPhones annually in India. These plans are said to come to fruition in the next two to three years. Apart from this, the Indian Government also offers several incentives to top tech companies, further motivating them to increase their presence in India.

Aside from the upcoming plant in Tamil Nadu, there is an iPhone assembly unit in Karnataka which is also managed by the Tata Group.

