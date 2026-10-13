GTA 6 Physical Edition May Include a Collector’s Map, GameStop Listing Suggests

Rockstar isn’t offering a traditional disc with GTA 6’s physical edition, instead opting for a code-in-the-box release. Naturally, this left fans wondering whether the game will still include a map, as previous entries have traditionally done. Now, a new GameStop listing in Pennsylvania reportedly suggests that the physical edition may include a Collector’s Map after all.

Reddit user u/Small_Masterpiece892 shared a picture of GameStop’s GTA 6 physical edition listing on the game’s subreddit on October 13, 2026, which stated that the purchase includes a “physical Collector’s Map.” Of course, this remains unverified and could very well be fake, but fans across social media have already started contacting their local GameStop stores to confirm the claim.

Image Credit: Reddit/r/Small_Masterpiece892

Image Credit: GameStop

The Collector’s Map likely suggests Rockstar is including the same double-sided souvenir poster featuring the full Leonida map as we saw in the $400 GTA 6 Collector’s Edition. Multiple users on X claim they contacted their local GameStop stores, which reportedly confirmed that the GTA 6 physical edition will include a map alongside the download code.

X user Keemotion claims to have confirmed that the GTA 6 physical edition will include a map, saying, “I just called my local GameStop, confirmed if you pre-order the physical version of GTA 6 (code in box) the map WILL be included.”

This inclusion certainly makes pre-ordering GTA 6 physically far more worth it than just buying it from a digital storefront. However, GameStop has so far listed only the PS5 physical edition of GTA 6 with a physical Collector’s Map, though Rockstar will probably include it with the Xbox Series X|S physical editions as well.

This report comes a few weeks after users spotted GTA 6 physical dummy cases in various storefronts across the UK, Europe, and even Japan. So there’s little reason to believe GameStop would deliberately mislead customers; it’s more likely the GTA 6 physical edition will include a Collector’s Map.

That said, do you think GTA 6’s physical edition will include a Collector’s Map? Tell us in the comments section below.