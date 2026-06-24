GTA 6 Won’t Launch with GTA Online, Confirms It’s a ‘Single-Player’ Experience

Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about whether Grand Theft Auto VI will include any multiplayer modes or features at launch. However, the official PlayStation Store page for GTA 6 suggests that GTA 6 Online won’t be available at launch on November 19.

GTA 6 May Release Without GTA Online at Release

Apart from gamers who seek the single-player experience in GTA 6, a massive fanbase is awaiting the next edition of GTA Online. While Rockstar Games hasn’t announced anything about GTA 6 online, the FAQ section on GTA 6’s PlayStation Store page has answered whether the game will feature a multiplayer mode at launch.

According to the PlayStation Store, GTA 6 is a “single-player experience.” So, GTA 6 is expected to launch without the most-awaited GTA Online mode.

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