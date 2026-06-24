Home > News > GTA 6 Won’t Launch with GTA Online, Confirms It’s a ‘Single-Player’ Experience

GTA 6 Won’t Launch with GTA Online, Confirms It’s a ‘Single-Player’ Experience

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Jason and Lucia wearing GTA Vice City Leonida merch
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • GTA 6 will be a single-player experience at launch, according to the PlayStation Store.
  • The game may launch without GTA Online on November 19, 2026.
  • Rockstar Games hasn't shared any details about GTA 6 Online yet.
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Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about whether Grand Theft Auto VI will include any multiplayer modes or features at launch. However, the official PlayStation Store page for GTA 6 suggests that GTA 6 Online won’t be available at launch on November 19.

GTA 6 May Release Without GTA Online at Release

Apart from gamers who seek the single-player experience in GTA 6, a massive fanbase is awaiting the next edition of GTA Online. While Rockstar Games hasn’t announced anything about GTA 6 online, the FAQ section on GTA 6’s PlayStation Store page has answered whether the game will feature a multiplayer mode at launch.

According to the PlayStation Store, GTA 6 is a single-player experience.” So, GTA 6 is expected to launch without the most-awaited GTA Online mode.

GTA 6 Won’t Launch with GTA Online, Confirms It’s a ‘Single-Player’ Experience

This story is developing….

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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