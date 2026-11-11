Home > News > Kai Cenat Officially Completes His Massive GTA Marathon Ahead of GTA 6

Kai Cenat Officially Completes His Massive GTA Marathon Ahead of GTA 6

Portrait of Ishan Adhikary Ishan Adhikary
Kai Cenat GTA marathon poster before GTA 6
Image Credit: KaiCenat/X
In Short
  • Kai Cenat completed all five mainline GTA games in just over 130 hours ahead of GTA 6.
  • Cenat praised GTA 4 for its cinematic presentation and darker atmosphere during the marathon.
  • Kai Cenat plans to stream GTA 6 until he achieves 100% completion after its November 19 launch.
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The Kai Cenat GTA marathon is officially complete, with the streamer finishing all five mainline Grand Theft Auto games, GTA III, GTA: Vice City, GTA: San Andreas, GTA 4, and GTA 5, in just over 130 hours. The streamer began the challenge on November 5, playing through the main GTA game storylines in release order ahead of the GTA 6 launch on November 19.

Cenat reached the final game after completing the first four titles in under 100 hours. He has now wrapped up the entire challenge, revisiting five major entries in the GTA games franchise before Rockstar’s next release.

Highlights from Kai Cenat GTA Marathon Before GTA 6

During the marathon, Cenat spoke about how the series changed with each entry. He had particular praise for GTA 4, describing it as a cinematic experience with darker visuals and a grittier atmosphere.

Kai Cenat at the end of GTA marathon stream before GTA 6
Image Credit: KaiCenatLive/YouTube

GTA 4 feels like a movie. It feels like they took a whole different approach with the coloring and everything,” he said during the marathon before GTA 6.

“It feels darker, it feels more gritty. It feels like a movie. I feel like I’m watching an entire movie as I’m playing it.”

His GTA 5 playthrough also produced a funny moment when he struggled with the aiming controls during the opening story mission. Cenat eventually switched to Full Assisted Aim, giving viewers another memorable clip from the marathon.

Kai Cenat Is Preparing for His GTA 6 Marathon

Cenat has also asked fans to avoid posting GTA 6 spoilers when the game launches. He warned viewers that anyone planning to experience the story themselves should avoid watching his stream unless they are comfortable having his gameplay in the background.

With GTA 6 preloads hampering internet speed, it is obvious that one of the biggest streamers on Twitch will not avoid a large viewer base. So, it is fair that he wants the gamers who want to explore Leonida to explore it without getting spoiled.

Cenat has already shared plans to stream GTA 6 until he reaches 100% completion. That means his next marathon could last considerably longer, especially if he takes time to explore Leonida and complete activities beyond the main story.

GTA 6 pre-orders are still live for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S until the release date. With all five previous games now complete, Cenat has finished his warm-up just in time for Rockstar’s next chapter.

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Portrait of Ishan Adhikary
Ishan Adhikary

A lifelong gaming nerd and Video Game Journalist at Beebom with over 3+ years of experience covering all things video games. Spending time playing games and writing about them was always the dream, now I live it daily by testing and reviewing major releases across PC, PS5, and Xbox. From dissecting massive campaigns like GTA and Call of Duty to tracking live-service updates in Apex Legends and Roblox, every piece is built on first-hand play. Once I am done gaming, I write. Once I am done writing, I game. You feel me.

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