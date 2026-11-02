Home > News > GTA 6 Fans Can Play Chess Against Jason and Lucia, but Not in the Way You Think

GTA 6 Fans Can Play Chess Against Jason and Lucia, but Not in the Way You Think

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot featuring Jason and Lucia with the Grand Chess Auto chessboard in the background.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • GTA 6 fans can play Grand Chess Auto, a themed chess experience added to Chess.com on November 2, 2026.
  • Players can challenge multiple GTA-inspired bots, including characters inspired by GTA 6's Jason and Lucia.
  • Both the chessboard and its pieces also get a Vice City-inspired makeover, featuring various elements from GTA.
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Yes, you read that right. Fans waiting for GTA 6’s November 19, 2026, release can now spend some time playing chess against Jason and Lucia, but not in the way you think. If you thought this had something to do with Rockstar Games, well, not exactly.

Instead, Chess.com has introduced a GTA 6-inspired monthly bot challenge called Grand Chess Auto on November 2, 2026, bringing a little taste of Vice City to the chessboard. User Joeinator on X shared this unusual collab, where you can play chess online against not just Jason and Lucia, but multiple protagonists from past GTA games.

Playing chess against Jamie or the Jason-inspired bot from GTA 6.
Image Credit: Chess.com

You can head over to Chess.com and try it out for yourself. There’s no need to log in; simply click on “Play against Bots” to access the experience. The chessboard automatically takes on a GTA 6’s Vice City-inspired colour scheme, but that’s not all.

The chess pieces also get a complete makeover, featuring various in-game-inspired elements, including bags of cash, dolphins, flamingos, cops, and bandana-wearing pawns, among other details. Furthermore, here’s the list of GTA-inspired bots you can face off against in a chess match:

  • Jamie (Jason Duval from GTA 6)
  • Luna (Lucia Caminos from GTA 6)
  • Troy (Trevor Philips from GTA 5)
  • Marko (Niko Bellic from GTA 4)
  • TJ (CJ from GTA: San Andreas)

Jamie even has a fitting opening line: “Wanna see how we play chess down in Florida?” It’s a clear nod to GTA 6’s Leonida, the fictional state where the game takes place, which is heavily inspired by real-life Florida.

The wait to finish the GTA 6 countdown has been gruelling, and with pre-orders reportedly beginning next week, fans are getting more impatient by the day. However, those looking to take a break from the wait can now play a few rounds of chess against Jason and Lucia before the duo debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19.

That said, have you tried out Grand Chess Auto yet? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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