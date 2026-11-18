Indian gamers can now get GTA 6 delivered to their doorstep in as little as 10 minutes through quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto. Both apps are offering boxed copies of Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated title in select Indian cities, just one day before its official launch on November 19, 2026.

The game’s availability has been spotted in cities including Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, and Navi Mumbai. However, stock depends on the customer’s location, and not everyone will even see the game listed on both Xbox and PS5 platforms.

The cost of GTA 6 Standard Edition, however, in India is priced at INR 5999/- (roughly $64), which is relatively cheaper than the US equivalent, which costs $79.99.

Image Credit: Blinkit (Edited by Beebom)

Blinkit has listed the GTA 6 PS5 code-in-box edition on its platform, with the app showing delivery estimates of under 10 minutes in some locations. However, the game is currently out of stock in certain areas, so players will need to check availability before ordering.

Meanwhile, Zepto is also offering GTA 6 through its platform. Players can search for the game on either app to check its availability, price, and estimated delivery time in their area. Currently, both platforms appear to be offering only the PS5 code-in-box edition of GTA 6, with no Xbox Series X|S version listed.

There’s one important thing to keep in mind. Both platforms are selling a boxed version of GTA 6 Standard Edition, but it doesn’t contain an actual game disc. Instead, players receive a digital download code that can be redeemed through the PlayStation Store. Those who manage to get their copies early can redeem the code and preload GTA 6 before its release on November 19.

If you’ve been holding off on buying GTA 6’s physical edition because it only includes a digital download code, but have now decided to get one before launch, these quick-commerce platforms could be worth checking. Instead of waiting days for an online order, you might be able to get a boxed copy delivered within minutes.