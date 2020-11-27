We saw live images of the Surface Pro 8 prototype twice earlier this month. Today, Twitter user cozyplanes has spotted the certification listing images of the upcoming Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4. The images were spotted on the Korean certification website Safety Korea.

Going by the listing images, it is clear that the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 won’t come with major design overhauls. It follows the same design footprint used by its predecessors. Moreover, the listing has also revealed the model number of these devices. Surface Laptop 4 has the model number 1950 and Surface Pro 8’s model number is 1960. The LTE model of the Surface Pro 8 will have model number 1961.

#Surface EXCLUSIVE 2021 new devices 1950: Surface Laptop 4 (first pic)

1960: Surface Pro 8 (second pic)

1961: Surface Pro 8 with LTE pic.twitter.com/LstVtmHCwK — cozyplanes (@cozyplanes) November 26, 2020

Both devices will come with Intel’s 11th generation processors and Iris Xe graphics. The report also suggests that Microsoft could launch AMD variants for the Surface Laptop 4. The prototype listing of the Surface Pro 8 hinted at the presence of a 12.3-inch display with 2736 × 1824 pixel resolution, 11th-gen Intel Core i7 1165G7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB Samsung SSD.

Judging by the leaks and speculations so far, the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 will just be a minor upgrade when compared to their predecessors – Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3. However, the underlying hardware improvements should entice new customers to the Surface lineup of products.

Windows Central reports that Microsoft will launch the upcoming Surface Pro and Surface Laptop sometime in mid-January next year. If this timeline reflects in reality, Microsoft might be moving away from its usual October launch schedule for this upgrade.