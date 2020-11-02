In October last year, Microsoft launched the Surface Pro 7 in the U.S. and it came to India this May. While Microsoft has not announced a successor to the Surface Pro 7 just yet, an engineering sample of the Surface Pro 8 has found its way to eBay.

The alleged Surface Pro 8 listing revealed that the device features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 1165G7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB Samsung SSD. Although it is not conclusive evidence, the Surface Pro 8 may come with the aforesaid spec upgrades.

“Yes, you read the title right. Up for sale is a Surface Pro 8 engineering model, it has ES version of 11th gen i7-1165G7 processor, 32GB RAM at 4267Mhz (Pro 7 maxed out at 16GB), and 1TB Samsung SSD. Perfectly working, but as it is unreleased do backup driver yourself before restoring otherwise you cannot find it online. Come with a blue type cover,” reads the listing.

Going by the listing, the Surface Pro 8 may have the same 12.3-inch display with 2736 × 1824 pixel resolution. Moreover, the images shared by the seller hints that the Surface Pro 8 may stick to the same design seen on its predecessor. You can take a look at all the leaked images below:

Images: zzaj300n / eBay 1 of 4

According to the listing, the product was available in Seattle, Washington and it was up for bidding at a starting price of $1,300. At the time of writing this article, someone seems to have already purchased the engineering sample at $1,300 and the seller ended the listing. This is theoretically a steal deal considering the fact that the 16GB + 1TB variant of the Surface Pro 7 comes at $2,299. Of course, that is if the listing was legitimate and the buyer didn’t get scammed.