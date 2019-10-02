At its much-anticipated Surface hardware event in New York, Microsoft has launched an upgrade to its Surface Laptop today. The new Surface Laptop 3 now comes in two sizes, with one of them powered by a custom AMD Ryzen processor. It ditches Alcantara and is offering you premiumness, like always. Read on to find all the details about the Surface Laptop 3 –

Surface Laptop 3: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, Microsoft is making an important change with Surface Laptop 3. It’s ditching the signature Alcantara fabric that the inside of the laptops is covered with and now brings in tow a machined aluminum construction. Yeah, it’s taking the Apple route but it looks stunning as ever.

The removal of Alcantara sure is good news for users, especially those who’ve previously complained about it catching dirt and gunk easily. Another highlight of Surface Laptop 3 would have to be the new screen size. Apart from the 13-inch variant, Microsoft has now announced a new 15-inch variant of its new Laptop 3, which is great for professionals.

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 will be powered by the latest 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors, which Panay on stage said is 2x faster than Surface Laptop 2 and 3x more powerful than your current-gen MacBook Air. This is coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

The new 15-inch Surface Laptop 3, for the first time ever, will be powered by a custom AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor – that’s developed closely in partnership with Microsoft. This has been coupled with up to 32GB LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB SSD storage. Well, that’s not all though. The best part – the hard drive onboard is easily upgradable.

The Surface Laptop 3 brings along fast-charging support, which will be able to juice up 80% of your battery in under an hour. This is comparable to fast-charging speed, I believe, you see on most smartphones these days. It promises all-day battery life, 20% larger trackpad, and all-glass display design with no rubber pads, omni-sonic speakers, studio mics, USB Type-C port, and more.

Surface Laptop 3: Price and Availability

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 has been priced starting at $999 whereas the new 15-inch variant is priced starting at $1199, which is a great price. There’s a new Sandstone finish available for these laptops as well.

Surface Laptop 3 is up for pre-order right now and will start shipping on October 22. Well, what are your views on this MacBook competitor?