Microsoft has finally launched the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 in India. The devices were first launched earlier this May in select markets. Unfortunately, Surface Book 3 is available just for commercial customers via commercial resellers in India.

Surface Book 3 & Surface Go 2: Specifications

Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 comes in two screen sizes – 13-inch and 15-inch. Under the hood, you get Intel’s 10th-gen Core i5 and i7 processors along with Nvidia’s GTX 1650 GPU. Microsoft is also selling variants with NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 targeted at business and higher education institutions. Users get up to 15.5 hours of battery life on the 13-inch Surface Book 3 and 17.5 hours on the 15-inch variant.

The Surface Book 3 packs up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB SSD. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB-A version 3.1 Gen 2 ports, a single USB-C version 3.1 Gen 2 port, a Surface Connect port, an SDXC card slot, dual studio mics, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For video calling, you get a 5MP 1080p front camera and an 8MP 1080p rear camera.

Coming to Surface Go 2, it offers a 10.5-inch PixelSense display with 1920 x 1280 pixel resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The device is available in Intel Pentium Gold and 8th-gen Intel Core M3 variants coupled with Intel UHD 615 integrated graphics. You get up to 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD on this one, but the base 64GB variant uses eMMC storage. You could expect up to 10 hours of battery life from this machine.

Connectivity options on the Surface Go 2 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, single Nano-SIM (Snapdragon X16 LTE Modem), a single USB-C port, a Surface Connect port, SDXC card slot, dual studio mics, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Much like Surface Book 3, Microsoft has used a 5MP 1080p front camera and an 8MP 1080p rear camera on the Surface Go 2.

Surface Book 3 & Surface Go 2: Price and Availability

With these new launches, Microsoft continues its exorbitant pricing strategy in India. Surface Book 3 starts at Rs. 1,56,299 and goes up to Rs.2,59,299. On the other hand, Surface Go 2’s price starts at Rs.42,999. Take a look at the exact prices below:

13-inch Surface Book 3 i5/8/256GB: Rs. 1,56,299 i7/16/256GB: Rs. 1,95,899 i7/32/512GB: Rs. 2,37,199 i7/32/1 TB: Rs. 2,59,299

15-inch Surface Book 3 i7/16/256GB: Rs. 2,20,399 i7/32/512GB: Rs. 2,66,499 i7/32/1TB GB: Rs. 2,86,199 i7/32/512 Qdr: Rs. 3,21,899 i7/32/1TB QdrCOMM: Rs. 3,40,399

