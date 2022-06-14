Steam Next Fest 2022 Goes Live with New Game Demos and More

To hype up the excitement for upcoming games on its platform, Steam has brought back its Next Fest event that will let players try out the demo versions of over 1,000 new titles that are coming to the gaming platform. The event is currently live on Steam and will continue through this week. So, let’s take a look at the details of Steam’s 2022 Next Fest event right below.

Steam Next Fest 2022 Details

Steam recently took to Twitter to announce its Next Fest 2022 event. In the tweet, the company highlighted that players will be able to try out hundreds of demos of upcoming titles, watch live streams with game developers, and more. You can check out the tweet attached right below. We're back with Steam Next Fest – the June 2022 Edition! Check out hundreds of demos from upcoming titles, livestreams with the developers, and new this time: a Steam badge you can earn by playing demos. https://t.co/5FWDBQVw6W#SteamNextFest pic.twitter.com/u1uwr7cGtR— Steam (@Steam) June 13, 2022

And speaking of trying out game demos, you will earn an exclusive Steam Next Fest badge upon tryout out your first game demo. As you continue to try out more demos, your badge will be automatically upgraded. As for the live streams with game developers, Steam has created an in-depth schedule on its official website. You can either watch a live stream from the dedicated page or set a reminder for an upcoming live stream.

Now, when you go to the official Steam Next Fest page, it can be a bit overwhelming with so many games to try out. Hence, in an official press release, Steam mentioned that it has provided a few ways to help you easily explore all the game demos in Steam Next Fest.

So, you can browse the games via the dedicated category tabs such as action, strategy, RPG, puzzle, sports + racing, and more. Otherwise, you can use the trusty search bar to search for a game’s demo. Furthermore, you can search by sub-genres or specific game features to find the right game demo.

The Steam Next Fest is currently live on the platform and will end on June 20. So, if you are a gamer wanting to try out upcoming titles, join the Steam Next Fest 2022 event via the corresponding link. Also, let us know your experience in the comments below.