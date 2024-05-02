Star Wars Comes to Fortnite on May the 4th!

Fortnite is all set to host the biggest war of space in the game. After announcing a Disney Fortnite collaboration, this is the first time a collaboration event has happened in the game between these two companies. On May 3rd evening, many Rebels and Stormtroopers will be coming to disrupt your game. Are you ready to fight the war? Here is everything coming in Fortnite in the Star Wars collaboration event on May the 4th!

Star Wars in LEGO Fortnite: Rebel Adventure

A new Rebel Village is your next destination in LEGO Fortnite. Hold off on exploring the Empire wreckage for now. Your Rebel friends need you! After you investigate the crash, you’ll score some super-zoom Macrobinoculars. Use them to find the hidden Rebel Village on “Star Wars Island.” This ramshackle hideout needs your help to transform into a true Rebel base! You can upgrade the village by Level 10 by completing objectives like supplying resources and constructing Rebel buildings!

In this update, you also get a LEGO Pass. Level up your LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure alongside the Rebellion! Earn awesome rewards like Star Wars building sets and decorations for your in-game world. You can also instantly snag the epic Chewbacca Outfit by upgrading to the Pass’ Premium track.

To do these quests, you will need enough infantry. That is why the Rebellion is here with some new weapons. But before that, add Plastoid to your inventory and unlock the Rebel Workbench. Here are the weapons coming with the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars update:

LIGHTSABERS : You can get the Lightsaber by saving villagers in the game. Collect as many lightsabers as you want and dictate your path.

: You can get the Lightsaber by saving villagers in the game. Collect as many lightsabers as you want and dictate your path. Bowcaster : Launches a quarrel that deals damage and then explodes in the area. Unlock the recipe for the Bowcaster by adding Durasteel to your inventory.

: Launches a quarrel that deals damage and then explodes in the area. Unlock the recipe for the Bowcaster by adding Durasteel to your inventory. DL-44 : Unlock the recipe for the DL-44 by adding Durasteel to your inventory.

: Unlock the recipe for the DL-44 by adding Durasteel to your inventory. E-11 : Standard-issue blaster for Imperial Stormtroopers. Unlock the recipe for the E-11 by adding Scrap Durasteel to your inventory.

: Standard-issue blaster for Imperial Stormtroopers. Unlock the recipe for the E-11 by adding Scrap Durasteel to your inventory. Thermal Detonator: The bounty hunter’s detonator of choice! This thrown explosive affects a wider area than Dynamite.

Save Chewbacca in Fortnite Battle Royale

Apart from the LEGO Fortnite quests, the Battle Royale also has some tasks for you. Rescue Millennium Falcon co-pilot Chewbacca to complete your task. Once you save him, he will follow you into battle with his trusty Bowcaster. Find him captured in the Imperial Roadblock to rescue him. You will also get your own Wookiee Bowcaster once you save Chewbacca. If you find Imperial Chests in the Imperial Roadblock, loot them to get these Bowcaster, too.

Not only that. Darth Vader and his Stormtrooper squad are blasting back to the BR Island in their Lambda Shuttle. For each match, they’ll land in one of three designated zones. Take down Vader in an epic fight, and claim his lightsaber as your prize! Wield the power of the dark side – block incoming blasts, carve through enemies with lightsaber swings, and hurl it at your foes! The E-11 Blasters also return with the Stormtroopers.

If you complete Battle Royale’s Star Wars Quests, you will get a Battle Pass Level Up for completing five of these Quests and the AWR Pack Back Bling for completing ten.

For the Fortnite Festival lovers, Mos Eisley’s famous Cantina will come to the Fortnite Festival Jam Stage on May 3. Unlock the Seven-string Hallikset Guitar by completing seven of Fortnite Festival’s Star Wars Quests! Along with them, Rocket Racing receives the May the Fourth Quests. Complete four to unlock Anakin’s Podracer Decal and eight to unlock the Darth Maul Decal! Unlock the pod-racing-inspired Energy Binders Trail by completing 14 quests.

Along with the gameplay and quests, Dagobah Luke, Lando Calrissian, and AWR Trooper Outfits will be in the Shop as new costumes along with their LEGO variants. Here are all the Star Wars Series Outfits that will be returning to the Shop throughout this crossover:

Boba Fett

Han Solo

Imperial Stormtrooper

Leia Organa

Finn

Kylo Ren

Rey

Sith Trooper

Zorii Bliss

The “Cantina Band” Jam Track, Endorian Drum Kit, and Nalargon Keytar also enter the shop. Along with them, crafted from Mandalorian Steel, the Beskar Car Body joins the shop too.

As you can see, Fortnite is all set to celebrate May the 4th with Star Wars all over the game. Are you excited about the quests and new items? Share your thoughts in the comments below.