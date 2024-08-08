Fortnite Battle Pass Items Will No Longer Be Exclusive

Battle Pass items typically offer exclusive cosmetics unavailable after the season ends in any live-service games. However, things seem to be changing for some titles with a new announcement from Epic Games. According to a Fortnite blog on August 7, Epic mentioned that Fortnite Battle Pass items will no longer stay exclusive.

In this blog, Epic says, “Items in future Fortnite Battle Passes might be offered for purchase in the Fortnite Shop after 18 or more months from the Battle Pass’ expiration.” This means the exclusivity of Battle Pass items will no longer exist 18 months after the duration of the pass. Epic also mentions:

“A Battle Pass item may include a different number of its alt Styles each time it comes to the Shop.”

Fortnite Battle Pass Item Exclusivity Changes

With these changes, a few questions might confuse all Fortnite gamers. Epic has also answered them in the short F.A.Q. According to Epic, not all items will be available for the shop after the Battle Pass is over. What if it is eligible? Well, the eligible items will make their way after 18 months of Battle Pass expiry.

However, this doesn’t confirm that cosmetics from a Battle Pass will immediately come into the shop. That includes all items including Outfits, Back Blings, Pickaxes, Emotes, Instruments, Decals, Wraps, Loading Screens, Banner Icons, and more.

Moreover, skins with multiple styles will also arrive in the shop but there is a catch. These skins will arrive in a random style. If the skin has a “LEGO Style”, it will arrive with any style. Epic also says you will be able to purchase Items in the Bonus Rewards and Quest Rewards tabs from the shop once the threshold time is over.

While Epic says there will be no changes to the Battle Pass, the IP items that were exclusive to Battle Pass such as Deadpool or Spider-Man may come into the shop. Even if there are rewards earnable through the Battle Pass quests only, may arrive in the item shop. The change is predicted to happen once Chapter 5 Season 4 begins.

Are you excited about this massive change in Fortnite by Epic Games? Which Battle Pass skin do you want to see in the item shop? Tell us in the comments below.