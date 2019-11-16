Spotify is following in the footsteps of Apple Music by introducing synced lyrics with music tracks in real time. Believed to have been originally reported by users on social media, the development has now been confirmed by the Swedish firm to TechCrunch, saying the feature is being tested on the company’s mobile apps to a small number of users in select markets.

According to an official statement released by the company: “We can confirm we are testing this feature in a small number of markets … we are always testing new products and experiences but have no further news to share at this time”. Social media posts seem to suggest that at least Canada, Indonesia and Mexico are among the initial test markets, but there’s no official confirmation of that at this point in time. There no info, either, about when it will be rolled out globally.

Spotify kalian ada lirik nya tak?:"V

Ini tiba tiba ada:"V kaget gw:"V eh trnyta dari musixmatch:V pic.twitter.com/DFO54qFzuQ — Aku sayang Wandireksen :(( (@notfndm) November 14, 2019

Meanwhile, as can be seen from the logo at the top-right corner of the screenshot in the embedded tweet above, the lyrics are seemingly powered by Italy-based music data company, Musixmatch, although, Spotify is yet to officially confirm that yet.

It’s worth noting here that this is not the first time Spotify is playing around with the idea of real-time lyrics during music playback. The company’s website once supported the feature, but it is no longer available as of today. The feature, however, has always been in-demand from users around the world, so it’s not entirely surprising that the company is looking to bring it back, especially, given that its nearest competitor, Apple Music, introduced it earlier this year.