Spotify has released yet another tool for generating playlists. After “Soundtrack your Ride” – a playlist for your road trips and “Pet Playlists” – a playlist for your pets, the Swedish music streaming giant has now introduced “Soundtrack your Workout” for your workout sessions.

Just like Soundtrack your Ride and Pet Playlists, Soundtrack your Workout curates tracks based on user input through a dedicated website. For starters, the company will ask you the duration of the workout. There are 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, and 2 hours+ options to choose from.

After you’re done choosing the duration, the website asks if you’re interested in music or podcasts, along with your preference for explicit content. On the next page, you should choose your type of workout. The available options are Yoga, Running, Biking, Cardio, Dance, Lifting, Walking/Meditation, Barre/ Pilates.

Further, you can choose who you’re working out with and your “workout vibe”. Finally, the website will ask your preferred genre. After entering it, you can set a title for your playlist along with an optional cover.

After all these data inputs, the website will do its magic and generate a unique playlist tailored to suit your needs. It goes without saying that the website will ask you to login with your Spotify account before you start the process.

During my testing, two of the four songs I was suggested doesn’t even qualify as Rock. However, the other two were quite acceptable in my opinion. Let us know how it goes for you in the comments.

Try Soundtrack your Workout