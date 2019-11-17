Spotify has made it easier to curate your perfect road trip playlist by launching a new feature called “Soundtrack your Ride”. The feature generates the playlist based on your Spotify listening habits and answers to a few questions to understand your preferences better.

The website asks you the starting point and ending point of your journey to calculate the length of your trip. Unfortunately, this is limited to the United States as of now. Spotify users outside the US can use the timer available to manually set the duration of the journey based on which the songs are filtered.

Spotify then asks you five questions. You will be asked who you’re traveling with. It will provide you with options like Solo, Friends, Partner, Kids, and even pets. You will be then asked to choose your favorite genre (Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap, Country, Rock, Mood, Indie, EDM).

The next question further narrows down the preference by asking your “drive vibe”. Here, you will have to choose between Mellow, Sing-alongs, High-energy, Classic, Love sick, Pedal to the metal, and Slow ride.

Spotify will then ask your ultimate driving song which you will have to choose from Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”, Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles”, Jason Derulo’s “Ridin’ Solo”, Rascal Flatts’ “Life is a Highway”, Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Backroad”, or Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker”.

Finally, you will be asked about the type of vehicle for your road trip. Choices like SUV, Convertible, SUV, Electric, Sedan, and Pickup Truck will be given. On the next page, click on the “Get my Playlist” button. You can prefer to skip explicit songs if you want to by keeping the “Include tracks with EXPLICIT LYRICS” checkbox unchecked. Check out Soundtrack your Ride here and let us know your opinions towards the feature in the comments.