Spider-Man 2 PC Release Announced

Ever since Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise made its way to gamers, everyone has fallen in love with it. Carrying the same love for PC, the company brought Spider-Man 1 and Miles Morales to the PC platform. Well, in a twist of good news, it has now been announced that Spider-Man 2 (review) is finally coming to PC!

Announced at the Marvel Stage at New York Comic Con, Spider-Man 2 PC is once again being brought to life by Nixxes Software in collaboration with Insomniac Games, PlayStation, and Marvel. Julian Huijbregts, Community Manager at Nixxes said:

“Bringing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to a new audience on PC together with Insomniac and Marvel Games has been a great experience for us at Nixxes.”

Spider-Man 2 for PC will include a suite of enhanced features, including ray-tracing options and high textures for all setups and PC configurations. While not many graphical details have been revealed, Sony has promised to share more with us soon.

Unfortunately, Insomniac also confirmed that there will be no additional story content for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which puts any hope we had to rest. For those unaware, Spider-Man 2 continues the journey of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they face off a plethora of new enemies, including deadly foes like Kraven the Hunter and Venom.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PC will launch in January 2025. Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact release date for now. Rest assured, it should be soon within the first half of the month. The game will come in two different versions including the Standard Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition.

While the Standard version will come with the base game, ultimate levels, symbiote suit styles, and more, the Deluxe Edition will come with exclusive suits for Peter and Miles, extra skill points, early unlock for other suits, and more.