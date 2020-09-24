Sony has expanded its audio portfolio in India by launching the WF-H800 true wireless earbuds. It supports all three major voice assistants, including Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri. They also sport an ergonomic Tri-hold design, which is “designed to contact on three different points on the ear for a secure, comfortable fit”. The Sony WF-H800 has been priced at Rs. 14,990, and is already available for purchase on Flipkart and Sony retail stores in a single Black color option.

The WF-H800 earphones come with 6mm dome-type Neodymium drivers, and support frequencies between 20Hz and 20,000Hz with 44.1kHz sampling. They operate in the 2.4Ghz band and support Bluetooth 5.0 with an effective connectivity range of up to 30 feet (~10 meters). Supported audio formats include SBC and AAC, but there’s no support for LDAC. The buds also miss out on waterproofing and active noise cancellation, although, Sony is offering what it calls ‘Automatic AI Noise Cancellation’.

In terms of features, the WF-H800 comes with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX (DSEE HX), which can upscale compressed audio in streaming music and downloaded tracks. They also support a whole host of customizable equalizer options found in the companion Sony Headphones Connect app on Android and iOS.

The Sony WF-H800 ships with a battery of unspecified capacity that the company claims can offer up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge, with an additional 8 hours from the case. The device also comes with fast charging that the company says will offer 70 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

