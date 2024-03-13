Venom 3 Finally Has an Official Title and New Release Date

Previously, Tom Hardy was seen as Venom in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. However, not long before, the third installment of the Sony Venom movies was announced with a release date of November 8, 2024, but that has been changed now. Recently, along with its new title, Venom 3 has also bagged a new release date of October 25, 2024, in theaters. NEW: "Venom 3" has a title AND a new release date!



"Venom: The Last Dance" hits theaters (including premium large formats and IMAX) on Oct. 25, 2024.



Full story on @Variety:https://t.co/T8h4AxalPA— Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) March 13, 2024

According to a report by Deadline, besides revealing the new release date, Sony has also revealed the title of Venom 3 to be Venom: The Last Dance. After the massive failure Madame Web has been, Sony needs to get back in the game as this movie ruined the reputation they built with Spider-verse movies. Venom 3 is going to be the first movie from the Sony Spider-verse to complete a trilogy. Since Venom: The Last Dance is still filming there is no information about when we are going to see the first trailer of Venom 3.

The title of this movie suggests that this could be the last time we get to see Tom Hardy play Venom. It’s also possible that we might get to see the death of either Eddy Brock or Venom. But, previously we have seen Venom express a dislike towards Tom Holland’s Spiderman, it is also possible that we might get to see a standoff between the two in a major comic-book-style battle. Well, to know what this title means, we will have to wait for the trailer for Venom 3 to come out, and till then, stay tuned for further updates!