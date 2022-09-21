Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Canceling Headphones Launched in India

Sony has added a new member to its premium and arguably popular WH-1000XM series in India. The Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones have arrived to succeed the WH-1000XM4 with improved noise cancellation, sound quality, and more. Check out the details below.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Specs and Features

The new Sony WH-1000XM5 comes with two processors controlling 8 microphones for enhanced noise canceling, along with the Auto NC Optimizer. The headphones get Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, clubbed with the Processor V1. You can also switch to the Ambient Sound mode too. There is a 30mm driver unit for deeper bass and overall enhanced sound quality.

There’s support for Sony’s LDAC audio-coding tech and DSEE Extreme. For clearer calls, the new Sony headphones support the Voice Pickup technology with four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction structure. The headphones will reduce the wind noise too.

You will get support for the 360 Reality Audio Certification and will be able to pair the headphones with two devices at the same time. There’s also the ability to quickly switch between the two devices. The WH-1000XM5 comes with Google’s Fast Pair, Swift Pair, and the ability to connect to the Windows laptop/desktop and tablets.

Sony’s signature features like Adaptive Sound Control and Speak-to-Chat are also available. There’s Quick Access for Spotify, support for Google Assistant/Alexa, and the ability to control the audio via the Sony Headphones Connect app.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 has the new noiseless design, up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, and fast charging (via USB Power Delivery) for up to 3 hours of playtime in just 3 minutes.

Price and Availability

The Sony WH-1000XM5 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 26,990 via Sony Centers and major online and offline stores. The offer is valid until October 7. The MRP is Rs 34,990.

The headphones are available in Black and Silver color options.