Sony Announces “Technical Presentation”; Is the PS5 Pro Coming Tomorrow?

The official PS5 Pro announcement might not be far away as a special “Technical Presentation” has been scheduled by Sony for tomorrow. This revelation comes after the recent 30th-anniversary PS5 Pro tease. It must be the PS5 Pro reveal live stream, given the host of the event is Mark Cerny, the lead architect of the PS5 console.

Keep in mind that Cerny previously was the spokesperson for the PS5 technical presentation back in 2020 as well. Given that he was the person to reveal PS5 specs when it was unveiled, it is justified if he also does it for PS5 Pro.

The “Technical Presentation” stream will be a 9-minute show, as per the official blog post. You can watch the Sony PS5 Pro Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny on the PlayStation YouTube channel. The stream will go live on September 10 at 8:00 AM PT (or 11:00 AM ET/ 4:00 PM BST).

Earlier, a known leaker bilbil-kun shared the PS5 Pro design and a speculated announcement date. After the official design tease in the Sony anniversary poster, the design part was confirmed almost. The leaker also said that the PS5 Pro announcement will happen in early September 2024. That was also confirmed by several other outlets.

We have known for a long time that the former Codename Trinity is going to be PS5 Pro. With that, we also got multiple rumors on PS5 Pro specs earlier this year. Now, it seems we will get the official reveal of the much-awaited PS5 Pro tomorrow.

With Sony announcing the “Technical Presentation” for tomorrow, a PS5 Pro announcement seems imminent. What do you think? Will the presentation be about PS5 Pro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.