Sony Officially Teases PS5 Pro Design in 30th Anniversary Image

Sony has started to ramp up the celebrations of its 30th anniversary. However, it also seems that the company might have just confirmed the design leaks for PS5 Pro that surfaced earlier. In its most recent PS Blog of the 30th anniversary, everyone spotted a cheeky PS5 Pro design.

In the image below, we can see both PS5 designs. On the right side, we see the normal PS5 with an iconic single strip in the middle. However, the image behind the PS logo seems suspicious. This logo resembles the design leak of the PS5 Pro that happened a week ago.

Image Courtesy: Sony

Similar to the design illustration, this image also has three strips down the middle. This looks exactly like the design leak where we see a PS5 Pro design with three black stripes. While there is no confirmation if that is the final design, the original PS5 also exists in the same anniversary picture.

Even in the Instagram Story, Sony has shared a similar image in a different resolution but with the same motive. Here, right above the 30th text, we see the PS5 Pro rumored design. This Instagram story also captions the image with a linked text saying “Your first look”

Image Courtesy: Sony

According to the leaks earlier, we can expect an announcement in the first half of September regarding PS5 Pro. Did Sony intentionally tease the PS5 Pro design? Or is it something else?

One thing for sure we know is that PS5 Pro exists and it coming soon and developers have been working on PS5 Pro enhanced versions of games. Reports also suggest that Sony plans for games after September 16th to support PS5 Pro games. This definitely means that the highly anticipated console is near.

What do you think about the upcoming PS5 Pro? Let us know in the comments below!