PS5 Pro Games Enhanced Label Requirements Reportedly Revealed; Incoming 4K 60 FPS Gaming

The PS5 Pro announcement is slowly making its way towards us. Besides all the recent leaks and rumors we have, there is now more info coming our way. According to an exclusive report from Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, ‘PS5 Pro Enhanced’ aka the ‘Trinity Enhanced’ label will have its own developer requirements that have now been revealed. For those unaware, the ‘Enhanced’ label is the optimized graphics mode that the Pro variant will offer for the standard edition games.

According to the documents received by Insider Gaming, here are the PS5 Pro Enhanced features in games:

PSSR to upscale resolution to 4K

A constant 60FPS

Add or increase ray tracing effects

PlayStation also added some further requirements, and if they are met, the games will receive the PS5 Pro enhanced label. One of the first requirements is increased target resolution for titles that run a fixed resolution on the standard console and increased maximum resolution for titles that run at variable resolution on the standard console.

PlayStation also wants the titles on the PS5 Pro to achieve a higher target frame rate than the standard edition, which had fixed frames. Along with the Raytracing effects in the new console, PSSR can play a big part in keeping the resolution high through upscaling. It can also keep the FPS higher through the machine learning feature.

We have already looked into the PS5 Pro’s rumored specs, and it seems that achieving these targets is not impossible for the upcoming PlayStation console. The Insider Gaming report further mentions that:

this is possible because of faster RAM (28% faster) and a faster GPU that is 67% larger than the standard console (45% faster)

According to information revealed to Insider, these features combined make the PS5 Pro 45% faster than the standard edition. This means the rendering speed can reach a higher speed on the Pro variant too. When PS4 Pro launched, it was given the ‘Enhanced’ tag for PS4 games. The games were promised higher frames and resolution due to upgrades and utilization of new hardware.

Earlier, Digital Foundry specs analysis said the Pro will just get a GPU upgrade. So, it will inevitably have to tackle the frames and resolution issues. It is also notable the Pro variant will have the same CPU, and it might factor in running games like GTA 6, coming later in 2025.

We will only see how the ‘Enhanced’ label works out on release. Are you excited about the PS5 games getting the ‘Enhanced’ label on PS5 Pro for better frames and resolution? Share your thoughts in the comments below!