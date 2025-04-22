Home > News > PS5 Pro Teardown: It Fixes the Original PS5’s Biggest Flaw

PS5 Pro Teardown: It Fixes the Original PS5’s Biggest Flaw

Anshuman Jain
PS5 vs PS5Pro general PS5 image
In Short
  • Sony has addressed a critical issue of overheating and liquid metal leakage in PS5 Pro, as revealed in an official teardown post.
  • PS5 Pro features an improved liquid metal cooling design and a bigger fan with redesigned blades for more effective cooling.
  • These changes result in a cooler console with stable performance over long-term playthroughs.

Upon its announcement, the PlayStation 5 Pro was mocked harshly on the internet for its exorbitant $700 price and the minor improvements it brought over the original console. However, in a recent teardown, Sony has revealed that the PS5 Pro fixes a major issue that affected some PS5 owners.

Sony recently shared a blog post, giving fans a closer look at the insides of the PS5 Pro console. The company showcased how they have improved the liquid metal cooling design on the console, preventing it from overheating or the liquid cooling die from seeping out of the device if you use it vertically.

PS5 Pro liquid cooling design featuring more grooves
New grooved design for liquid cooling in the PS5 Pro (Image Credit: Sony)

This hardware problem has been reported by many repair shop owners ever since the release of the PS5. They claim that the liquid metal can sometimes spill onto the APU of the system. This can lead to hardware problems later on as the metal oxidizes. It later turned out that it isn’t as widespread a problem as it was thought to be.

Also Read: Should You Buy PS5 Pro for GTA 6? Only If You Care About This One Thing

Shinya Tsuchida, PS5 Pro’s lead mechanical designer, mentioned in the blog post, ” We made some improvements by adding fine grooves where the liquid metal is applied, so that the cooling effect is more stable.” The breakdown further discussed how the console packs a bigger fan this time around. It features redesigned blades and features smaller blades in between for more effective cooling.

Comparison between PS5 and the PS5 Pro fan size
Left side: PS5 Pro Fan/ Right side: PS5 Fan (Image Credit: Sony)

From what we have heard from around the internet, the console does run much cooler than its base release. And pushes more stable performance over long-term playthroughs. That said, we would love to hear your thoughts on the topic. Would you upgrade to the PS5 Pro just for better thermals, and which orientation do you keep your PS5 in? Let us know in the comments below.

