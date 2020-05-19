Any time I write about the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, I have one major complaint. Sony is coming out really slow with information about the PlayStation 5. That’s annoying. However, the company might finally reveal some interesting information soon.

According to a report from VGC, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida today said that the company will reveal a compelling line-up of games for the console. Yoshida said this at Sony’s corporate strategy meeting today.

Yoshida touted the PlayStation 5’s features, including those of the PS5 Dual Sense controller. He said that PS5’s 3D audio, increased speed, and the dual sense controller create immersive gaming experiences for the next-gen console.

“Games for the PS5 that deliver this new game experience are being made by both first and third-party developers and we plan to introduce a compelling line-up of titles soon,” said Yoshida.

Sony’s announcement comes at a time when fans are disappointed with Microsoft’s recent game reveal. During that livestream, we saw games for the Xbox Series X. However, with the exception of Assassins Creed, there were no notable AAA titles shown off.

Things sound better for Sony, since the company is saying that it will showcase both third party and first-party developers. Maybe we will get to see some teases about upcoming games from PlayStation Studios. As of right now, we don’t know when Sony will show off the PS5 games, but we’re hoping it’s soon.