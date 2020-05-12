The next-gen Xbox Series X is expected to launch later this year with really powerful hardware and naturally, some exciting new games that take full advantage of said hardware. Of all the games that Xbox has showcased so far, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is undoubtedly the one that’s creating the biggest waves.

However, if seeing the gameplay footage for Valhalla had you hyped up for extremely smooth performance on the Xbox Series X, you’re in for a nasty surprise. Ubisoft, the developer behind the game has confirmed that the game will run at 30FPS on the console.

In a statement to Eurogamer, the developer said “Ubisoft has always been committed to exploring new technologies, taking advantage of the capabilities of new consoles to deliver the most immersive experience possible, which is why we are excited to be collaborating with Microsoft to bring Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to the Xbox Series X.”

The company added that the game will, however, make use of the advanced features that Series X brings to the table, including extremely fast loading times and obviously the graphics improvements thanks to the more powerful GPU.

There is little doubt that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is going to be a gorgeous looking game, especially when played on the Xbox Series X. However, with the massive spec bump between the Xbox One and the Series X, I was sort of hoping for titles like Assassin’s Creed to run on 60FPS.