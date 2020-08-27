Late last month, Sony launched new PlayStation 5 ready TVs in the US. Well, if you were wondering when you can buy the new TV in India, Sony has answered your question. The company has today launched the new X9000H series in India as well.

The new Bravia TVs come in two sizes, 65-inches (165cm) and 55-inches (140cm). The TVs are powered by the company’s X1 4K HDR picture processor, which Sony claims helps to bring out the details in any scene. The processor reproduces more colours, and processes and analyzes colours in every frame to make them more natural.

The X9000H series are Android powered TVs, which means you also get all the smart features that we expect from an Android TV. There’s an X-balanced speaker for better sound along with Dolby Atmos. There’s also Dolby Vision for better quality pictures with compatible content, and more.

More important however, is the Bravia Game Mode. After all, the TV is being marketed as being ‘Ready for PlayStation 5‘. The X9000H supports running games at 4K resolution up to 120FPS. Moreover, the company claims that the TV has a low input latency of 7.2ms. You will also be able to use the TV’s remote to control your PS 5, which should make it easier to scroll through the PS UI. Plus, the DualSense controller of the PS 5 can turn on the TV as well. That means you can simply pick up your controller, press the PS button, and both the console and the TV will turn on.

The new 55-inch X9000H TV is priced at ₹1,09,990 and the 65-inch variant is priced at ₹1,59,990.