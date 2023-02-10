Sony NW-A306 Walkman Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Sony recently introduced the NW-ZX707 Walkman in India and in addition to this, has now launched the NW-A306 Walkman in the country. The audio player comes with Hi-Res audio, up to 36 hours of battery life, and more. Read on to know more.

Sony NW-A306 Walkman: Specs and Features

The NW-A306 Walkman has a lightweight design with an aluminum milled frame. It includes film capacitors, fine sound resistors, and solders containing gold, all contributing to a good sound experience. Its box doesn’t use any plastic as an eco-friendly approach.

The portable audio player has support for S-Master HX digital amp technology and the Direct Stream Digital (DDS) audio format. The DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) can also enhance compressed files in real-time. There’s support for 360 Reality Audio and Qualcomm aptX HD.

The NW-A306 sports a 3.6-inch TFT HD display with a white LED backlight and has 32GB of internal storage. Connectivity-wise, there’s support for Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth version 5.0, USB-C, stereo mini jack, and a memory card.

Additionally, the new Walkman is compatible with SBC, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD, and AAC audio codecs and has several modes like Shuffle Playback, Repeat Off, Repeat 1 Song, Repeat All, All Range, and Selected Range.

Price and Availability

The new Sony NW-A306 Walkman retails at Rs 25,990 and will be available to buy through Sony Centres, major electronic stores, Headphone Zone, and e-commerce portals in India.