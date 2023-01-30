Home News Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 with up to 25 Hours of Playback Time Introduced in India
Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 with up to 25 Hours of Playback Time Introduced in India

Sony has introduced a new Walkman NW-ZX707 in India. The new audio player falls in the premium segment and comes with up to 25 hours of playback time, Wi-Fi compatibility, and much more. Read on to know the price, features, and other details.

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707: Specs and Features

The new Walkman NW-ZX707 is portable and has a premium look. The usage of high-quality components also contributes to enhanced sound quality. Sony hasn’t used plastic in the packaging of the product as its effort towards a sustainable environment.

The use of a gold-clad solder is expected to improve sound localization and wider sound space. A dual clock, film capacitor, and fine sound register are also present to further enhance the sound quality.

The device gets the DSD Remastering Engine that can resample the PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) into an 11.2 MHz DSD (Direct Stream Digital) for a high-quality audio experience. It also supports the S-Master HX digital amp technology, which can reduce the noise in various frequencies.

The NW-ZX707 also uses Edge-AI and DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), which can upscale the compressed music in real-time. This can provide CD-quality (16-bit 44.1/48kHz) lossless codec audio.

The audio player also supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac for easy downloads and music streaming. As mentioned earlier, it gets up to 25 hours of total playback time on a single charge. The new Walkman also has a 5-inch HD TFT display and runs Android 12.

Price and Availability

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 retails at Rs 69,990 and will be available exclusively on Headphone Zone, starting today.

