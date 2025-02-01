Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

The second season of Solo Leveling is taking us on a rollercoaster ride with stellar action sequences in recent episodes. Sung Jinwoo has successfully retested his rank and is ready for an adventure yet again. If you are eagerly awaiting the next episode to see Cha Hae-in and Jinwoo’s interaction, find out the release date and time for Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5 below.

The Hunters Guild Gate Arc is already underway in the anime, and you can witness the epic climax in the upcoming episode. Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 5, titled This is What We’re Trained to Do, is scheduled to be released on February 1, 2025, at 9:30 AM PT (or 12:30 PM ET).

Release time in the US: 9:30 AM PT (or 12:30 PM ET) on February 1, 2025

9:30 AM PT (or 12:30 PM ET) on February 1, 2025 Release time in the UK: 5:30 PM GMT on February 1, 2025

5:30 PM GMT on February 1, 2025 Release time in Australia: 4:30 AM AEDT on February 2, 2025

4:30 AM AEDT on February 2, 2025 Release time in the Philippines: 1:30 AM PHT on February 2, 2025

1:30 AM PHT on February 2, 2025 Release time in India: 11:00 PM IST on February 1, 2025

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5 Countdown

If you don’t see your region above, fret not, as we have included a countdown to help you keep track of the release of the upcoming episode:

Solo Leveling S2E5 is out. You can stream the latest episode on Crunchyroll right now!

What to Expect from Solo Leveling S2 Episode 5?

After successfully impressing everyone at the Korean Hunters Association with an immeasurable mana, Jinwoo has to wait to receive his S-rank license. However, instead of sitting idle, we will see our leveling-up hero step inside an A-Rank dungeon and come across a fellow S-Rank hunter and one of the strongest female characters in Solo Leveling, Cha Hae-In. Find out what awaits the new pair in the upcoming episode.

To stream the newest episodes of Solo Leveling season 2 as soon as they are released globally, you should head to Crunchyroll and Prime Video. The sequel will be released on other popular anime streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, and more, later.