Redmi Note 12 Series Comes to India; Check out the Details!

After several teasers, Xiaomi has finally launched the new Redmi Note 12 series in India. The series consists of the standard Redmi Note 12 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro models, which were introduced in China in December 2022. Check out the details below.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Specs and Features

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ features a flat-edge design and comes in Iceberg Blue, Arctic White, and Obsidian Black color variants. It has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Widevine L1 support.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone gets a 4,980mAh battery with 120W fast charging (a first for a Redmi phone), which can fully charge the phone in about 19 minutes.

On the camera front, there’s a 200MP main camera with a custom HPX sensor and OIS support. This is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera, along with a 16MP front camera. There’s support for film watermarks, 4K videos, Vlog mode, and more.

It runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and gets features like a 3000mm² Vapor Chamber cooling system, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IP53 rating, an X-Axis Vibration motor, an IR Blaster, and more.

Redmi Note 12 Pro: Specs and Features

The Redmi Note 12 Pro looks just like the Note 12 Pro+ model and comes with a 6.6 7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Widevine L1, and Dolby Vision. Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and up to 13GB of RAM (with virtual RAM) and 256GB of storage.

The device gets a 50MP main camera with OIS and a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. It has a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone supports Director modes, Portrait mode, Tilt-shift, and more camera features.

There’s a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, an X-axis vibration motor, Android 12-based MIUI 13, an IR Blaster, an IP53 rating, a 12-layer graphene sheet cooling system, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more. The phone comes in Stardust Purple, Glacier Blue, and Onyx Black colors.

Redmi Note 12 5G: Specs and Features

The Redmi Note 12 5G is the latest 5G-ready phone in India, which comes with Jio’s True 5G and even Airtel 5G Plus. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 mobile platform, much like the iQOO Z6 Lite. It gets up to 6GB of RAM (5GB virtual RAM too) and 128GB of storage.

The phone looks similar to the Redmi Note 12 Pro models and has the same 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports 1200 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Blue Light protection, and more.

There’s a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, along with a 13MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Additionally, it has an IP53 rating, a 3.5mm audio jack, an IR Blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Redmi Note 12 5G comes in Matte Black, Mystique Blue, and Frosted Green colorways.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 12 series starts at Rs 17,999 and competes with the likes of the recently introduced Realme 10 Pro lineup. It will be up for grabs, starting January 11. Have a look at the prices below.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+

8GB+256GB: Rs 29,999 (Rs 25,999 after ICICI Bank cashback)

12GB+256GB: Rs 31,999 (Rs 28,999 after ICICI Bank cashback)

Redmi Note 12 Pro

6GB+128GB: Rs 24,999 (Rs 23,999 after ICICI Bank cashback)

8GB+128GB: Rs 26,999 (Rs 23,999 after ICICI Bank cashback)

8GB+256GB: Rs 27,999 (Rs 24,999 after ICICI Bank cashback)

Redmi Note 12 5G

4GB+128GB: Rs 17,999 (Rs 16,499 after ICICI Bank cashback)

6GB+128GB: Rs 19,999 (Rs 18,499 after ICICI Bank cashback)

Existing Xiaomi and Redmi users can get an additional cashback of Rs 1,000.