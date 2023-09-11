MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra Introduced; to Power Redmi Note 13 Pro+

MediaTek has introduced the new Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset in China, which comes in addition to the Dimensity 7200 SoC introduced earlier this year. The chipset is based on TSMC’s 4nm process and supports up to 200MP cameras, among other things. Have a look at the details below.

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra: Details

The Dimensity 7200 Ultra comes with an octa-core setup, including 2 Arm Cortex-A715 cores with a clock speed of up to 2.8GHz and 6 Cortex-A510 cores. This is similar to the structure of the Dimensity 7200 chipset.

The chipset also supports the Arm Mali-G610 GPU. This is accompanied by the AI APU 650, which is meant to ensure a smooth performance while keeping low power consumption. For the photography bit, there’s the 14-bit HDR-ISP, Imagiq 765, up to 200MP cameras, and 4K video recording at 30 fps. The Dimensity 7200 Ultra also comes with up to a 144Hz display, a 5G modem, and much more.

More details are yet to be out but we have some confirmation on the first smartphone that will be powered by the Dimensity 7200 Ultra. Xiaomi has revealed that the upcoming Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will get it.

Source: Weibo/Redmi

It is also revealed that the phone will support a 200MP main camera with an ISOCELL sensor. This will come along with Xiaomi’s self-developed algorithm for improved image clarity and better zooming power. You can also expect a 120Hz display, up to 120W fast charging support, and more. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 13 Pro and the Redmi Note 13 as well.

However, there’s no word on the launch date yet. Xiaomi’s Weibo post hints at a launch this month but we are yet to get the exact date. We will keep you posted on this, so, stay tuned.