Tile, the company popular for making location trackers, has launched 3 new trackers in India. It has now brought the Tile Sticker, Tile Sticker, and Tile Pro to the country. This gives users a variety of options. They can now pick the Tile tracker that best suits their needs, allowing them to track and locate items that have a high chance of getting lost.

Tile Slim

Tile Slim, as you can see above, is a credit card-shaped Bluetooth tracker. It’s the best solution for users who have the tendency of losing their wallets or passports. This is the second-gen Slim and offers a wide 200-feet range. It also provides a 3-year battery life and is priced at Rs 2,999 in India.

Buy Tile Slim from Amazon (Rs. 2,999)

Tile Sticker

First up, we have the Tile Sticker, whose name is a dead giveaway of its characteristics. This is an adhesive-based, waterproof tracker that you can stick to virtually anything. It partnered with 3M for the adhesive design and can be attached to most metal and plastic materials.

This is the smallest Tile to date, with a claimed range of 150 feet and a battery that will last you at least 3 years. It has been priced at Rs. 3,999 for a pack of 2 trackers and Rs. 7,999 for a pack of 4 trackers in India.

Buy Tile Sticker from Amazon (starts at Rs. 3,999)

Tile Pro

Lastly, we have the Tile Pro. It looks like the original Tile tracker and has the longest range, as well as the loudest ring among the new trackers. You can spot a Tile Pro tracker up to 400 feet with ease. It is also water-resistant and comes equipped with a replaceable CR2032 battery that lasts a year.

Buy Tile Pro from Amazon (Rs. 3,999)

So, if you are someone who wants to keep track of their belongings, then which of the aforementioned trackers will you pick? Let us know in the comments below.