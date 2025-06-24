Apple Fixes the Biggest Issue with Liquid Glass Design in iOS 26 Beta 2

When the first Developer Beta of iOS 26 rolled out, users started installing it on their iPhones. But rather than seeing a polished new interface, they were met with a pretty incomplete build of iOS with jarring issues that are to be expected in the first beta. Now, Apple is rolling out the second beta of iOS 26, addressing those issues for good.

The Cupertino giant is pushing out the second beta of iOS 26 with some much-needed fixes and some new features. Here’s everything new in the iOS 26 Beta 2 update:

Finally Fixing the Control Center

Everyone who installed the first beta kept pointing out the lack of background blur when you pull down the Control Center. Forgetting the fact that it is the first developer build, people were quick to hate on Liquid Glass just because of this issue. Thankfully, Apple has fixed it, adding more blur for a pleasant look, which significantly improves readability as well.

Order Tracking in Apple Wallet

During WWDC, Apple announced an upcoming order tracking feature for the Apple Wallet, which is now live with beta 2. There is an option here to allow Siri to check your mail for arriving orders, even if they were not paid for with Apple Pay, and it should show up in the app itself.

Accessibility Section in App Store

Apple is adding a new Accessibility section in an app’s preview pages on the App Store. This will require app developers to inform what accessibility features their app supports, which can be helpful for the users.

New Liquid Glass Ringtone

To go with the Liquid Glass motif, Apple has also included a new ringtone in the iOS 26 beta 2. It is called “Alt 1” and it can be found within Settings > Sound & Haptics > Ringtone > Reflection > Alt 1.

Live Radio Widget from Apple Music

The last big change we could spot is the new Live Radio widget available in Apple Music. This will help you jump-start your favorite Live radios right from the widget itself.

Other than that, the iOS 26 beta 2 also changes the description for the Low Power Mode, brings back the new tab button in Safari down to the bottom left, and renames the Transcribe Calls option to Save Call Transcripts. I also noticed that the performance with the Liquid Glass effect has become a bit smoother, but that could just be me.

This new beta isn’t a big upgrade, but it was a necessary one to fix the readability issue. But what are your thoughts on this new iOS 26 Beta 2? Let us know in the comments below.