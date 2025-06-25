Major Carmakers Snub Apple’s New CarPlay Ultra

Last month, Apple unveiled its next-generation CarPlay Ultra, featuring real-time controls, customizable themes, and support for iPhone widgets. At the time, it was exclusively available on Aston Martin, with support for more carmakers coming soon. However, a recent report suggests that big automobile players like Audi and Mercedes are rejecting Apple’s CarPlay Ultra.

Going by the report from the Financial Times, German car maker Audi has rejected Apple’s next-generation infotainment system. But it is not the only one. Other brands like Volvo Cars, Polestar, and Renault also do not have any plans to feature CarPlay Ultra. In fact, Renault went as far as to tell Apple, “Don’t try to invade our own systems.”

Image Credit: Apple

Even before the launch of CarPlay Ultra, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius clearly stated that they have no intention of adopting Apple’s next version of CarPlay during a podcast with The Verge in April. Some of these brands were even mentioned by Apple, but it appears things have taken a U-turn.

According to the report, the reason for this snub is the revenue stream. Luxury carmakers can ask for a subscription fee to access more features in their existing built-in OS. Remember BMW asking its users to pay a subscription fee to use heated seats? While BMW later dropped the plan, you get the point.

All this does not bode well for Apple, with their only hopes relying on Korean car manufacturers such as Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. It isn’t all bad news for the company as manufacturers will continue to use the current version of CarPlay as it has become a staple feature that new buyers look for in their vehicle. So don’t hold your hopes high to see CarPlay Ultra in your next car just yet.