Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Release Date Possibly Leaked Ahead of Xbox Developer Direct

When we first heard the BAFTA Games Award winner Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is getting a sequel, we could not wait for an official release date. However, besides some gameplay, an exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet. But now it looks like a definitive release date might just have been leaked according to a rumor.

According to the reports via eXputer, the critically acclaimed Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be released on May 21, 2024. As per the reports, the source comes from a legitimate insider and cannot be named due to the informant’s anonymity.

As the Xbox Developers Direct approaches, Ninja Theory will likely officially confirm the date and enlighten us with the gameplay trailer. In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, developers Ninja Theory have confirmed to show us the behind-the-scenes of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. Tune in to #DeveloperDirect this Thursday to hear from the team how we're crafting Senua's Saga: Hellblade II pic.twitter.com/nXXJv2TVsA— Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) January 15, 2024

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Initial Reveal

For all the gamers who have not been following up on Hellblade 2, the game was announced 4 years ago at The Game Awards 2019. The game was advertised as Xbox series X|S exclusive. Hellblade 2 is being made for what used to be the next-gen consoles, as per announcement dates. We also had a release window for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 from the June 2023 Xbox Games Showcase event.

Later on in The Game Awards 2023 event, we saw more of the gameplay of Hellblade 2. In this trailer, we got a confirmed release window of 2024. With that being said, it is likely the rumor is true, and we might get the official launch date in a couple of days. However, until anything official comes along, take this information with a grain of salt.

Along with the Hellblade 2 announcement, there are rumors for games like Obsidian’s Avowed, and Bethesda’s Indiana Jones to be making their way in the Xbox Developer Direct event. So, stay tuned as we will cover everything regarding the new games announced during the event.