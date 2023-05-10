Samsung Found Testing OneUI 6.0 Based on Android 14 for Its Flagship Phones

While Android 14 is in its beta stage, Google is yet to reveal proper details, which will happen at tonight’s Google I/O 2023 event. Ahead of this, we are now hearing that Samsung has begun testing Android 14 with its next-gen One UI 6.0 skin, keeping up with its quick and impressive work on the software front. Continue reading below to know more.

OneUI 6.0 based on Android 14 Expected Soon?

The OneUI 6.0 test build was first spotted by Twitter user Tarun Vats on Samsung’s servers. It is suggested that the testing has begun for the flagship Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. While the new test firmware for the S23 Ultra is identified by S918BXXU1BWE2, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 have firmware numbers, F936BXXU2DWE1 and F721BXXU2DWD7, respectively.

If we go by Samsung’s past firmware updates, the fourth to last digit usually represents a new major UI overhaul. In this case, the build type changes from ‘A’ to ‘B,’ indicating the possible testing of OneUI 6.0 based on Android 14. Breaking..!!!



OneUI 6 :: Galaxy S23 Series



FIRST OneUI 6 test build spotted on server today..



BUILD :: S918BXXU1BWE2/S918BOXM1BWE2/S918BXXU1BWE2



Share this awesome news to everyone🥳🥳 #OneUI6#GalaxyS23Ultra#galaxys23series #GalaxyUpdates pic.twitter.com/8xFqI8nmXw— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) May 9, 2023

Samsung will most likely open the Android 14 Beta Program for the S23 series and the 2022 foldable phones later this year. These smartphone users will be the first to taste the upcoming OneUI 6.0. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 5 are also expected to come with OneUI 6.0 based on Android 14 out of the box.

While we do not have any major indication of what OneUI 6.0 will pack, we do know that Samsung will solve the issue of background apps by making them consistent, as per a recent collab with Google. We can also expect OneUI 6.0 to adopt Android 14’s features, which should be announced today.

This is major news for Samsung fans and it is always exciting to see how Samsung incorporates the latest Android build with their ever-evolving OneUI skin for Android. Keeping everything in mind, we must remember this is still an early stage of testing and above all a leak. So, it is best to wait for more information to surface or for any official confirmation. We will keep you posted on the latest developments, so, stay tuned till then!

Featured Image: Galaxy S23 Ultra