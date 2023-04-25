This Is When The Next Samsung Galaxy Foldables May Launch

Just a while back we witnessed the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series lineup. And now, it could finally be time for Samsung’s next-gen foldable phones. And this time, it’s expected to happen a little earlier than usual. Check out the details below.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Launch Expected Soon!

Samsung is looking to organize its next Galaxy Unpacked Event in July 2023, instead of August to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This is a bit unusual for Samsung but considering the launch of the Google and OnePlus foldable phones, the haste could be understandable.

We can expect a few more devices at the event like the new Galaxy Watch 6, a new set of Galaxy earbuds, and much more. The expected launch date could be between July 25 and July 27. While we still wait for the official announcement from Samsung, let’s go over some of the leaked specs for the next Samsung Galaxy foldable devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 are expected to look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, respectively but with some tweaks. One of the biggest design changes will be in the form of the Z Flip 5’s outer display. It is expected to go up from 1.9 inches to 3 inches while the inner screen could span 6.7 inches. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, might have a 7.6-inch main display and a 6.2-inch secondary one.

The new Samsung foldables are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and come with battery and performance improvements. They are expected to come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

As for the next-gen smartwatch and TWS, we don’t have anything concrete as of now, and hence, it would be best for some more details to appear. All we got to do now is wait and see. So what do you think of this news? Are you excited about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5? Do share your thoughts on this in the comments below.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4