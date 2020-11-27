Samsung has reportedly managed to increase the profit share in the third quarter of this year. According to a report by market research firm Strategy Analytics, the company had over 30 percent profit share in the smartphone segment. In the third quarter, Samsung’s smartphone business contributed a 32.6 percent share of the global profits in the smartphone segment. Notably, this is an 18.8 percent increase from its profit share in the same quarter last year.

Samsung’s latest profit share is the largest it has achieved since the second quarter of 2014. Back in Q2 2014, the South Korean tech giant had a 37.9 percent share. The development comes at a time when Samsung surpassed Xiaomi to regain its position as the leading smartphone company in the Indian market.

Meanwhile, Apple managed to retain its position as the world’s most profitable smartphone maker. According to the report, the company had a 60.5 percent profit share in the third quarter. Although this is still a respectable figure, the company’s overall share declined from 66.9 percent it had in Q3 of 2019.

Apple’s operating margin reduced to 21 percent due to the late release of the iPhone 12 lineup. On the other hand, Samsung’s operating margin increased to 14 percent as opposed to 11 percent in the same quarter last year.

In terms of revenue, Samsung’s revenue share stood at 22.6 percent in the third quarter, while Apple leads with 29.5 percent during the same quarter. Coming to shipments, Samsung had a 21.9 percent share, followed by Huawei at 14.1 percent, Xiaomi at 12.7 percent, and Apple at the fourth spot with 11.9 percent.