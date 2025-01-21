Samsung’s 2025 Foldable Lineup Could Include Four Devices, Including a Triple-Fold

Samsung pioneered foldable phones in the industry, but lately, their devices have been lagging behind. The Z Flip 6 and the Z Fold 6 were some of the most polished foldable phones the company has ever put out, but they couldn’t outshine Huawei’s triple-folding Mate XT. But this year, we could see Samsung foldable make a comeback with four devices in the lineup, including a tri-fold device.

Going off this video from The Elec, Samsung will make 2025 the year of the foldable by launching four new phones under the Galaxy Z moniker. These include the typical Z Flip 7 and the Fold 7 that we already expect. But this year we will get to see the much-awaited, Z Flip FE make its debut as well. The fourth one will be the triple-folding phone.

Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s Triple Folding Phone

We are still months away from the launch of these devices, as they typically release around Q3. So information is pretty sparse as of now. But it will have a 9.9 or 10-inch display when completely unfolded. The phone will use the G-style mechanism, different from what was used on the Huawei Mate XT. Here, the phone will fold onto itself like a diary.

This will ensure that all displays will be inside, which will be good for security, but then it begs whether there will be a fourth display on the outside. We also know that the phone will be pretty thick, coming somewhere around 15mm. According to The Elec, Samsung will only make 200,000 units of this experimental device that will start production in Q2 for a Q3 release.

What About Other Foldables?

Besides the triple fold, The Elec mentions that Samsung is going to make their regular Fold slimmer this time. To keep up with the Chinese phone makers who are already releasing extremely thin foldable, Samsung is rethinking their strategy to release a Z Fold, that is slimmer than the Fold 6 special edition, which was already very thin at 10.6mm. But what are your thoughts on this story? Let us know in the comments.