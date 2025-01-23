Unpacked 2025: Samsung One UI 7 Goes Official with Galaxy S25 Series

Months of delay and a few betas later, Samsung has finally made the One UI 7 official at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event alongside the Galaxy S25 series announcement. It brings major improvements from One UI 6.1 and new features that make it one of the major Android 15-based UI updates on the market. If you want to know more about the improvements and features in One UI 7, here’s what’s new.

What’s New in One UI 7?

One UI 7 is based on Android 15 and one of the key improvements in One UI 7 is the overall feel of the UI. Like other Android 15 updates that gave animations and smoothness the center stage, One UI 7 does the same. The animations are much smoother and elements like the Quick Settings panel and icons have been completely redesigned. The Notification panel now features rounded, pill-shaped alerts to go hand-in-hand with the Now Bar at the bottom.

You can read out a comprehensive list of One UI 7 features for deeper insights. That said, there are plenty of home screen improvements like a vertical scrolling app drawer, the ability to change the app icon size, and more. Besides, there are new widgets and styles, with more visual changes we could mention, and this article would never end.

One of the standout features, by far, is the Now Bar (hands-on). It’s a pill that appears on the Lock screen and houses live activities like a Music player, Stopwatch, Countdown timer, and more. It’s not exactly directly inspired by iOS, but is a culmination of various live activity features from other Android UIs with Samsung’s twist to it.

Speaking of the lock screen, there are new customization options to choose from. New Clock styles and more widget options including Gallery, Routines, Voice Recorder, etc. The camera interface has also received some much-needed improvements for better feature reachability, and the Gallery app has received a major design overhaul.

Next up, Galaxy AI. This cannot be a 2025 release without AI. One UI 7 brings a vast number of Galaxy AI features like Writing tools and AI Call Transcripts. It now has deeper integration with Gemini with support for Samsung apps, and finally, the Now Brief feature.

And those are all the new changes in One UI 7. If you’re wondering which phones will get the update, there are a bunch of them. This includes Galaxy S, Z Flip, Z Fold, Tab, and mid-range devices like the M, A, and F series. Samsung’s official blog post states:

The official One UI 7 release will commence with the upcoming Galaxy S series devices. The update is expected to gradually roll out to other Galaxy devices.

This means, the Galaxy S25 series will start shipping with One UI 7. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 phones should soon start getting One UI 7 stable with all the AI features. The update could then start seeding to other devices by the end of the Q1 2025.

What are your thoughts on One UI 7? What are some of the features that excite you the most in the update? Let us know in the comments.