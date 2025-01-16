Samsung Galaxy S25 Set to Get Deep Gemini Integration, Now Brief, More AI Features

The launch of the Galaxy S25 series is scheduled for January 22 and a lot about the phones has already leaked. Another major leak today suggests the phones will integrate Gemini much more deeply compared to other Android devices. We’re talking about new features that use Gemini to give users a more personalized experience. And then there are a few more leaks that we mostly already know.

Leaked first by tecnoblog, some of the new features debuting in the Galaxy S25 series are Now Brief and a deeper Gemini integration. According to the images, the Now Brief feature will reside in the One UI 7 Now Bar and will show you the summaries from different apps at specific times of the day.

Image Credit: tecnoblog

Earlier this month, Samsung showcased an improved Bixby experience, and we were hoping it would debut in the Galaxy S25 series. It’s surprising to see Samsung choose Google’s Gemini over Bixby.

The leak also suggests that users will be able to trigger Gemini with the Hey Gemini command. The text in the image translates to “List the places mentioned in this video and save in notes“. This suggests Gemini will integrate deeply with Samsung apps as well, just like Pixels do with the Google Workspace suite.

Image Credit: tecnoblog

We also have a detailed look at specifications that are part of this leak. The Galaxy S25 will feature a 50 MP primary camera, a 10 MP Telephoto, and a 12 MP Ultra-wide. The front camera is a 12 MP unit. The 4900 mAh battery is probably the S25 Plus’ specification and then there’s the “Most powerful processor for Galaxy”. The image also contains Galaxy S25 Ultra’s specifications, which have leaked several times before.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy S25 series? Which device are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments.