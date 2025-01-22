Samsung Announces Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra at Unpacked 2025

The Galaxy S25 lineup marks the annual release of Samsung’s new flagship phones. As with the previous year and the year before, we have three new smartphones with more or less similar designs, updated internals, and plenty of Galaxy AI trickery to talk about. So now that the phones are finally out, let’s take a look at their specs, pricing, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+

Starting with the base Galaxy S25 model, the phone packs a 6.2-inch 1080p LTPO AMOLED display. On the other hand, the bigger S25+ sports a higher resolution, i.e., a 6.7-inch 1440p QHD+ LTPO AMOLED panel. They come with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Both can touch a peak brightness level of 2600 nits.

They both feature similar internals, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite (benchmarks) processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM. The base S25 gets a 128/256GB storage option and the s25+ gets a 256/512GB variant. Out of the box, they come running on One UI 7 based on Android 15, with 7 years of updates. The phones themselves come with IP 68 protection against dust and water.

Powering the internals is a 4,000mAh battery on the regular model and a 4900mAh on the plus. The base model supports 25W charging and the plus can do 45W. Though both support 15W wireless charging. For optics, they both have a 50MP main, 10MP 3x telephoto, 12MP ultrawide lens at the rear, and a 12MP front camera. This is the same setup as last year’s models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Moving on to the S25 Ultra, which has received a noticeable design change with more rounded corners, doing away with the sharp edges of the S24 Ultra. It packs a sizeable 6.9-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED screen with the same 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Armor coverage. Like the other two models, the Ultra can also reach a high brightness level of 2600 nits.

This also features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with 12GB RAM plus 256GB/512/1TB of UFS 4.0 memory. It runs on the new One UI 7 on top of Android 15 and will be updated for the next 7 years. The S25 Ultra also carries the IP 68 certification for damage against dust and water.

The camera department hasn’t changed much from last year. It features a 200MP main sensor, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x periscope, and another 50MP ultrawide lens. Then there’s a 12MP selfie shooter at the front. It has a 5,000mAh capacity batter that can be charged wired at 45W, and wirelessly at 25W. All three phones support Qi 2 charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Pricing and Availability

Image Credit: Beebom

Coming to the pricing, the base Galaxy S25 will be available in a single 12GB RAM and three storage configurations. Both the S25 and the S25+ come in four color options; Ice Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow. The online exclusive color options include Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold. Here is its pricing:

Galaxy S25:

12+128GB: $799.99

12+256GB: $859.99 ($809.99 with offer)

Moving on to the Galaxy S25+ which will also have the same 12GB RAM variant with two storage options, omitting the 128GB of the base model. Let’s take a look at its pricing:

Galaxy S25 Plus:

12+256GB: $999.99

12+512GB: $1,119.99 ($1019.99 with offer)

Finally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has 12GB RAM with three storage sizes starting from 256GB, and going up to 1TB. This is how it’s priced:

Galaxy S25 Ultra:

12+256GB: $1,299.99

12+512GB: $1,419.99 ($1299.99 with offer)

($1299.99 with offer) 12+1TB: $1,659.99 ($1419.99 with offer)

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also going to be available in four different color tones, including Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver. There are also four online exclusive colors: Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold. You can preorder the phones directly from Samsung’s Store website starting from January 22, 2025. Shipping will commence on February 7, 2025.