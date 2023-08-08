Samsung Briefly Announces One UI 6.0 Beta Program but Took It Down Later

Google recently made Android 14 beta available to more smartphones but Samsung wasn’t on the list. While we heard about Samsung is testing its upcoming One UI 6.0 based on Android 14, there was no official word on it. And now, it appears the company finally talked about it but probably jumped the gun! Keep reading to know more.

Samsung One UI 6.0 Accidentally Appears Online!

In the latest turn of events, Samsung Germany revealed that the South Korean tech giant is opening its Android 14-based One UI 6.0 beta program for users in the U.S., South Korea, and Germany. Although, Mishaal Rahman’s X post (formerly Twitter) suggests that the beta program is now live.

From what we were able to gather, looks like One UI 6.0 will bring a significant design overhaul in terms of its Quick Settings panel, new dynamic wallpapers dubbed situational wallpapers, a new Camera widget, and much more. Now, it will be too early to comment on what exactly One UI 6.0 based on Android 14 will bring since Samsung was quick to act. Samsung has just launched the beta program for One UI 6, its OS based on Android 14. The beta includes a revamped Quick Settings panel, a new camera widget, situational wallpapers, and more.



Having said that, this reveal was actually accidental, as the One UI 6.0 beta program page was promptly taken down afterward. But one thing is certain. Even if this was inadvertent, an announcement regarding the same is just around the corner.

With One UI 6.0, Samsung could bring the biggest One UI overhaul to date. While we are not privy to a lot of information at the moment, we do know that with One UI 6.0, Samsung is looking to bring consistency to background apps in collaboration with Google. Additionally, we expect Samsung’s One UI 6.0 to adopt Android 14’s standout functionalities like advanced lock screen customization, emoji, cinematic wallpapers, generative AI wallpapers, and much more.

Upon live, expect the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the recently announced Samsung Galaxy foldable devices to get the taste of One UI 6.0 beta first. Since details are a bit scarce, it would be best to wait. We will keep you posted as and when new details emerge. So, stay tuned with us and share your thoughts on this latest development in the comment section below.

